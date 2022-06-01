Daily Horoscope: June 2, 2022

The moon in Cancer connects with the planet of unpredictability, Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, at 11:05 AM. Surprises could pop up, but it’s an exciting time to experiment! A feeling of emotional liberation may be in the atmosphere. Stay flexible! New opportunities can arise…

Aries

The moon in Cancer illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, and as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, you may be feeling ready to shake things up at home!

Taurus

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you may find that you have something unexpected to share as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign.

Gemini

Your focus is on themes like money and security as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon also connects with the planet of surprise, Uranus, currently in Taurus, which can inspire an exciting, experimental energy.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, dear Cancer: The world is on your emotional wavelength! You may be connecting with exciting people as the moon mingles with the planet of surprise, Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest. A brilliant idea about your career may come to you as the moon mingles with genius Uranus in creative Taurus.

Virgo

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing some unexpected opportunities your way.

Libra

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and exciting opportunities can arise as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, which might find you in an adventurous mood! Chance meetings can take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

An excellent problem solving energy may flow as the moon in Cancer connects with genius Uranus in Taurus. An awkward situation can be resolved by an unexpected solution.

Capricorn

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Cancer! Unexpected fun may arise as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius

You can be feeling especially productive as the moon moves through Cancer. You may be eager to get reorganized and spruce up your space. You’re ready to shake things up at home as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Unexpected news and exciting ideas can be shared as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.