Daily Horoscope: June 20, 2021

The moon in Libra clashes with Pluto at 1:37 AM, stirring up intense emotions, and we’re feeling confident as the moon connects with the sun at 6:42 AM. The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 7:58 AM. Jupiter begins its retrograde at 11:06 AM, encouraging us to reflect on how things have expanded over the last few weeks. The moon connects with Jupiter at 11:35 AM, encouraging generosity—but some bickering may take place as the moon clashes with Mars at 5:29 AM. The sun enters intuitive and creative water sign Cancer at 11:32 PM: Happy solstice!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Scorpio, calling on you to release the past. Jupiter retrograde brings a boost to your intuitive abilities, and Cancer season begins, finding the sun light up the home and family sector of your chart.

Taurus

Your attention turns to relationships today as the moon enters Scorpio. Jupiter retrograde begins, finding you reflecting on your wishes for the future. The sun enters Cancer, kicking up communication.

Gemini

You’re busy getting organized as the moon enters Scorpio. Jupiter retrograde begins, finding you rethinking your approach to your career goals. The sun enters Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money and security.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring a romantic and creative atmosphere. You’re in a philosophical mood as Jupiter begins its retrograde. And the summer solstice is here: Happy solar return! The sun enters your sign, invigorating and inspiring you.

Leo

The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Jupiter begins its retrograde, finding you reflecting on finances and how to grow your wealth (and not your debt!). Cancer season begins, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities.

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio, finding you having deep conversations. You’re reflecting on the growth that’s taken place in your partnerships as Jupiter begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, kicking up activity in your social life.

Libra

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Scorpio. Jupiter begins its retrograde, asking you not to add any more items to your already long to-do list. Cancer season begins, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to touch base with your emotions. Jupiter begins its retrograde, stirring up a romantic atmosphere. You’re in an adventurous mood thanks to the start of Cancer season!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde, finding you feeling nostalgic. Cancer season starts, finding you addressing complex financial concerns.

Capricorn

The moon enters Scorpio today, finding you focused on your social life. Your intuition is boosted as Jupiter begins its retrograde. Relationships are a major focus for you as the sun enters Cancer.

Aquarius

The moon enters Scorpio, finding you focused on your career. You’re rethinking how to manage your money as Jupiter begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, finding you in a busy and productive mood.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you breaking out of your usual routine. You’re reflecting on all the ways you’ve grown as your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde. Cancer season starts, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere!

