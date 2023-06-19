Daily Horoscope: June 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 12:33 AM, creating a free-spirited atmosphere and it’s an exciting time for experimentation. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:24 PM, inspiring our imaginations. This can also be a lovely moment to reconnect with your inner voice or talk about your feelings.

The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 5:43 PM, stirring up intense emotions, and challenging us to get real about power struggles and make a choice about how to move forward. The moon enters courageous fire sign Leo at 6:04 PM, inspiring strength, loyalty, and passion.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting shifts may take place in your personal life and a feeling of emotional ease and acceptance flows as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. You could be making important decisions about your work-life balance or confronting a power struggle as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring creativity and romance! A fun celebration could take place.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you sharing surprising news or choosing an unexpected path. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your social life, but an intense discussion may arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. A secret could come to light. The moon enters fire sign Leo, too, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your intuition and express yourself creatively. You could be making an important financial decision as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. A power struggle regarding security could might to a head. Communication picks up as the moon enters fire sign Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with surprising people, and the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps bringing an inspiring message. A power struggle within a partnership could come to a climax as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fire sign Leo, too, bringing your focus to themes like wealth and security.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A surprising source of creative inspiration can be uncovered as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus. An emotional breakthrough may take place as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, and it’s a powerful time to break a bad habit as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected news. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing, sweet atmosphere in your relationships. A conflict in your social life can come to a head as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Unexpected support may be offered as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, and the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creativity. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you confronting an issue that impacts your work-life balance. The moon enters fire sign Leo, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings may take place as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus. Romance and creativity flow as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an intense discussion. Secrets may be revealed. The moon enters Leo, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! What do you want to do with your time in the spotlight?

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An unexpected breakthrough can take place as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, and a sympathetic, understanding atmosphere flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. An important decision about money is made as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected excitement, and sweet discussions take place as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, perhaps stirring complicated feelings in your relationships, but a powerful transformation can take place if power struggles are set aside. The moon enters Leo, which may find you cutting ties with a situation that no longer makes sense for you.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making some important yet unexpected changes at home. Intense feelings may arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, but confronting your fears can result in a brilliant transformation. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news your way, and drama might pop up in your romantic or social lives as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Major transformations can take place if people let go of the past, get real about their feelings, and drop power struggles. You’re reworking your schedule or trying out a new routine as the moon enters Leo.