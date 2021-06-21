Daily Horoscope: June 21, 2021

We are confronting obstacles as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Saturn at 5:09 AM, and surprises pop up as the moon opposes Uranus at 6:02 AM. Sweet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune at 9:57 AM, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! It’s an easy time to fall in love. The moon connects with Neptune at 9:57 PM, encouraging us to trust our intuitions. The moon connects with Venus at 11:01 PM, creating an affectionate mood.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re in an intense mood today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Make a conscious choice to release the past. A powerful energy for emotional healing flows as sweet Venus mingles with transcendent Neptune.

Taurus

You’re focused on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Scorpio. Your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere!

Gemini

You’re busy tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Scorpio. The planet of beauty, Venus, mingles with mystical Neptune, inspiring a surge of creativity!

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring a playful and flirtatious atmosphere, plus affectionate Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune, making for a magically romantic mood!

Leo

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your home and family life today, Leo, and a magical atmosphere for emotional healing flows as sweet Venus connects with transcendent Neptune.

Virgo

Deep conversations take place as the moon moves through Scorpio. Darling Venus mingles with mystical Neptune, making for a magical moment in your relationships as you connect on deep and profound levels.

Libra

You’re focused on your finances today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a hugely imaginative and creative atmosphere.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions. Lovely Venus mingles with mystical Neptune, making for a deeply romantic and creatively inspired day.

Sagittarius

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to slow down and rest today. Lovely Venus and mystical Neptune connect, inspiring emotional healing.

Capricorn

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Scorpio. It’s a fantastic time to discuss emotions and explore fantasies as Venus connects with Neptune.

Aquarius

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Creativity flows as the planet of beauty, Venus, connects with imaginative Neptune.

Pisces

You’re in an adventurous mood as the moon moves through Scorpio! Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, inspiring a hugely romantic and creatively inspired atmosphere!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.