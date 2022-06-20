Daily Horoscope: June 21, 2022

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:23 AM, creating a powerful atmosphere for deep, profound connection. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and Pluto of the underworld: As these two planets align, we may be sharing secret fantasies. It’s a powerful time for bonding.

The sun enters Cancer at 5:14 AM, marking the summer solstice! Cancer season is a dynamic time of year: We could be eager to entertain friends and family, but we might also feel quite introspective, reflecting on our emotions and expressing ourselves creatively. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries at 11:37 AM, bringing a jovial atmosphere, and the moon mingles with Mercury in Gemini at 2:34 PM, inspiring communication.

All times ET.

Aries

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which might bring a valuable gift your way. The sun enters Cancer, perhaps shifting your focus to home and family. You can feel especially uplifted as the moon and Jupiter meet in Aries!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus is in your sign, Taurus, which can find you feeling especially attractive! As Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn today, you could be experiencing a profound transformation or having especially deep conversations. The sun enters Cancer, encouraging communication.

Gemini

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough. The sun enters Cancer, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently in your sign, inspiring a friendly, chatty mood.

Cancer

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which may inspire deep connection and transformation in your relationships. The sun enters your sign, Cancer, which can find you feeling invigorated with passion and creativity!

Leo

A powerful shift could be taking place in your career as Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You might be making important transformations in your routine at this time. The sun enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and connect with your inner voice.

Virgo

It’s a powerful time for artistic expression as Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You may be deepening your connection with a partner, too. A passionate energy flows! The sun enters Cancer, which can find you contemplating your wishes for the future.

Libra

A powerful emotional release can take place as Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters Cancer, which may find you focused on you career or your life in the public eye.

Scorpio

Venus in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a powerful, passionate atmosphere to your relationships. The sun enters Cancer, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine.

Sagittarius

Valuable gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Your talents could be put to good use at this time! The sun enters Cancer, which can find you and your partners having important conversations about how you support each other.

Capricorn

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! This can be an especially powerful moment in your love life. Creative block could be busted. The sun enters Cancer, activating the relationship sector of your chart.

Aquarius

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire deep emotional breakthroughs, and you could be focused on transforming your daily routine as the moon enters Cancer.

Pisces

Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire a communication breakthrough. Deep conversations may take place. The sun enters Cancer, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!