Daily Horoscope: June 22, 2022

The moon and action planet Mars meet in Aries at 2:58 PM, which can bring a big boost of energy. People might feel impulsive or competitive at this time. Lovely Venus enters Gemini at 8:34 PM, inspiring a chatty, flirtatious atmosphere! We’re especially appreciative of intellectual connection in partnerships at this time, and could be eager to connect with friends. The moon mingles with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 10:19 PM, inspiring a focused and productive energy.

All times ET.

Aries

Your willpower, confidence, and strength are strong as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars in your sign, Aries. Venus enters Gemini, which can inspire flirtatious banter!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters air sign Gemini, which could bring some gifts your way! Financial blessings may also be in store. The moon in Aries mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you reflecting on your responsibilities.

Gemini

The moon meets Mars in Aries, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Venus enters your sign, Gemini, which can find you feeling especially attractive and affectionate!

Cancer

The moon and Mars meet in Aries, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. A great accomplishment can be made, or you may be embarking on an exciting new career path! Venus enters Gemini, finding you craving time alone with romantic partners.

Leo

The moon and Mars meet in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you exploring exciting new opportunities. Excitement could bubble up in your social life as Venus enters Gemini. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you and your partners discussing your plans and goals.

Virgo

The moon meets Mars in Aries, perhaps finding you settling a debt or cutting off a situation you’re ready to let go of. Venus enters Gemini, which can find you feeling especially popular!

Libra

A busy energy flows in your relationships as the moon and Mars meet in Aries. You could connect with someone especially competitive! Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring intellectual connection between you and your partners.

Scorpio

You can feel a big boost of energy to tackle your chores as the moon and Mars meet in Aries. Venus enters Gemini, perhaps bringing a special gift your way. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries.

Sagittarius

The moon meets Mars in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring passion and creativity! Venus enters Gemini, encouraging connection. You could connect with someone especially charming and attractive at this time; good vibes are flowing in your relationships!

Capricorn

Venus enters Gemini, which can find you eager to edit your wardrobe or update your beauty routine. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, and you’re focused on organizing your finances or belongings.

Aquarius

The moon and Mars meet in Aries, possibly kicking up communication. Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, finding you discussing expectations and boundaries.

Pisces

You could be eager to redecorate your space or to entertain at home as Venus enters Gemini. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your limits and responsibilities.