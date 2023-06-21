Daily Horoscope: June 22, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo at 8:41 AM, inspiring courage and a fresh start. A renewed feeling of power and possibility flows. Communication gets a boost as the moon mingles with Mercury in Gemini at 11:51 AM. An unexpected change in plans or surprising news could arise as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 1:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Passion is in the air as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Leo! This can be a wonderful time to make art, connect with a crush, or generally let loose. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, encouraging communication. Watch your spending as the moon squares off with impulsive Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A highly productive energy flows at home as the moon meets Mars in Leo. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, kicking up communications about money. The moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you making a surprising decision.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo, inspiring passionate discussions. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in your sign, Gemini, helping communication move along swiftly. You may learn something surprising about yourself while you daydream or meditate as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An exciting development concerning money or security may unfold as the moon meets Mars in Leo. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, helping you tap into your intuition. You may connect with someone quite surprising or eccentric as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon meets Mars in your sign, Leo, which may find you feeling revitalized, and exciting social connections form as the moon connects with Mercury in Gemini. You could be making a surprising career decision as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your imagination may be especially active today as the moon meets Mars in Leo; this is an excellent time to make art! The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Gemini, which bodes well for communications concerning your career. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing surprising news.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo, inspiring an energetic, exciting mood in your social life. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, which could find you planning your next trip. Surprising feelings may be shared as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. You may be achieving something exciting at this time. Messages of support come your way as the moon connects with Mercury in Gemini. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with surprising people.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your adventurous spirit can lead you someplace remarkable today as the moon meets Mars in Leo. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, encouraging communication within your partnerships. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you having an unexpected change in plans.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon meets Mars in Leo, which could find you cutting ties with something you’re ready to be done with. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, inspiring you to get reorganized. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring unexpected thrills!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo, which can find your partners feeling especially confident and resolute. You may connect with someone quite powerful. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, perhaps bringing a special invitation your way. Surprising emotions may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Leo, which can find you busily tackling your to-do list. The moon connects with Mercury in Gemini, encouraging communication at home and in your personal life, and the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news…