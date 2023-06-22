Daily Horoscope: June 23, 2023

The moon enters Virgo at 6:35 AM, inspiring a thoughtful, helpful atmosphere. We can feel clear about what we want to accomplish and how to get it done as the moon aligns with the sun in Cancer at 10:24 AM—but some obstacles or delays might pop up as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces at 9:07 PM. A more easygoing energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:53 PM; luck and possibility are in the air!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring a productive atmosphere, especially at home as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, urging you to create a better work-life balance. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for building security and wealth!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity, and a fun, chatty energy flows as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer! Boundaries can be set as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, but people might feel especially generous as the moon aligns with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Themes like money or security can be discussed as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, which might find you making important decisions about your responsibilities. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you feeling a deep sense of emotional release!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication, and the mood is especially chatty as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. Communication delays might pop up as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, but the energy shifts, and your social life becomes quite busy as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, which can bring your focus to finances. The moon connects with the sun in Cancer, encouraging you to tap into your intuition, and the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, asking you to slow down. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for building wealth and success!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, and it connects with the sun in Cancer, asking you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future. Are you surrounding yourself with people who believe in your dreams? An important decision can be made in your partnerships today as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, and an exciting journey may begin as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but you may be daydreaming about your career as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. You can enjoy a boost of popularity. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, which might find you feeling pressured to tackle the items on your to-do list, but some assistance could come your way as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Striking a happier work-life balance is a theme for you at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your social life, and you could connect with some inspiring, intellectual people as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting boundaries with people, but an easygoing, jovial energy flows in your partnerships as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Virgo, and help could come your way as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces and aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you setting important boundaries around your time and energy, and feeling productive at work.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Virgo, which may find you planning your next trip or being inspired by a new topic of study. Deep discussions take place as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer, and the tone of your conversations may become quite serious as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, bringing an easygoing, romantic, and creatively inspired atmosphere.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, which could find you settling a debt or cutting ties with a situation you’re done with. The moon connects with the sun in Cancer, helping you get reorganized. The moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could mean you’re making important decisions about money. A comforting, grounding energy flows as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and the moon connects with the sun in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring ease in communications. The moon opposes Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you setting boundaries in relationships. An inspiring idea may be shared as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.