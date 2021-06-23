Daily Horoscope: June 24, 2021

The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 9:05 AM, and we’re imagining new possibilities as the moon connects with Jupiter at 12:33 PM. The full moon in Capricorn arrives at 2:40 PM, inspiring a strong sense of strong determination and encouraging us to have firm boundaries. It’s a powerful time to release the past.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings a culmination to you career or life in public. Reward or recognition may come your way as you achieve a goal. Aries love to come in first place! Today, make time to reflect on what being a winner means to you.

Taurus

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn brings a conversation to an important climax. It’s a powerful time for self-expression, whether it’s having an important talk with someone you care about or venting in your journal.

Gemini

Full moons are emotional periods, and today’s full moon in Capricorn is no exception. It’s a powerful time to release the past, settle a debt, and offer or accept forgiveness.

Cancer

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings an important climax concerning your relationships. It’s a powerful moment to learn more about your partner’s perspective and to release old patterns that are no longer productive for you or your partners.

Leo

Today’s full moon in Capricorn finds you completing a project or goal, and it’s also a fantastic time to kick a bad habit. A change to your schedule and daily routine may be taking place.

Virgo

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn brings a climax to your love life and your creative endeavors. The mood is passionate! Let loose and have some fun. It’s a powerful time for release—and to simply enjoy yourself.

Libra

It’s a powerful time to release the past thanks to today’s full moon in Capricorn. A situation concerning your home and family may come to a culmination. It’s a wonderful moment to energetically cleanse your space!

Scorpio

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings a conversation that’s been brewing to a climax! New information may be challenging your old beliefs and a shift in perspective is likely.

Sagittarius

Today’s full moon in Capricorn finds you in a serious mood about your security and finances! A culmination concerning these themes may be taking place. You’re usually carefree about cash, but right now, a practical and grounded approach is best.

Capricorn

It’s a powerful time for release, thanks to the full moon in your sign today, Capricorn. A shift is taking place in your partnerships as you reconnect with yourself and your needs. Being authentic and honoring your feelings is hugely important at this time.

Aquarius

Intriguing symbols and messages may be arriving in your sleep or while you daydream thanks to today’s full moon in Capricorn. This is a powerful time to reconnect with your intuition—and to get more rest!

Pisces

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings a culmination to a story that has been developing in your social life. Emotionally, this is a magical full moon for making wishes and fantasizing about the future; identifying your dreams is the first step to achieving them!

