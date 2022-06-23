Daily Horoscope: June 24, 2022

The moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 6:15 PM and a radical new start could begin! It’s an exciting time for experimentation. Surprising news might be shared. There’s an energy of unpredictability, so stay flexible, grounded, and true to yourself.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Taurus can find you focused on your finances today. An unexpected gift may arrive as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus! You might be in the mood to take a risk; go slow and make informed decisions.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign, Taurus, and it meets with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus. You can be feeling especially energized, so maybe lay off the extra cup of coffee. Embrace what makes you unique today!

Gemini

Inspiration can strike when you least expect it today as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus. You may feel restless, and your imagination is probably on fire: Make some art!

Cancer

Surprising social connections can form as the moon mingles with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, in Taurus. A wild wish could be made today, too.

Leo

Unexpected excitement may take place in your career as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus! You could be releasing a project that’ll surprise people, or exploring a novel approach to connecting with your fans.

Virgo

The moon meets Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which can bring some unexpected opportunities and adventures your way. A surprising idea or news from abroad may pop up.

Libra

Unexpected emotions may bubble to the surface today, but you can also be ready to liberate yourself from the past as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

Unexpected meetings may take place as the moon meets Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus. A breakthrough in your relationships could take place. It’s an exciting time for experimentation.

Sagittarius

An unexpected change in your routine may take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus, but shaking up your schedule might not be such a bad thing!

Capricorn

The moon meets wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which may bring some unexpected thrills! Something novel and surprising could bring you joy and creative inspiration today.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus meets your ruling planet Uranus today, which could bring some surprising shifts to your home and family life. You’re ready to upgrade things in your personal space.

Pisces

Unexpected news and novel ideas are shared today as the moon in Taurus meets wildcard Uranus. A creative breakthrough could take place. A great idea may suddenly occur to you!