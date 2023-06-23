Daily Horoscope: June 24, 2023

The moon is in Virgo today! This can mean our attention is on refining and perfecting our work, helping our friends and family, and reflecting on themes like purpose, duty, and organization. People may be in a gentle mood, but some critical analysis can be made.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo can find you busily cleaning up your home, wrapping up projects at work, or otherwise striking items off your to-do list. Make time for self care, too: Go for a walk someplace beautiful or spend time in meditation.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity! This is a lovely moment to connect with a crush or spend time with an established lover. The art you make today might be especially meaningful. Focus on having fun and enjoying life’s pleasures today, Taurus!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart, Gemini, perhaps finding you inspired to entertain loved ones at home, or curl up on the couch and simply get cozy. You may be in a nostalgic mood, too.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo activates the communication sector of your chart today, dear Cancer. This can be a productive time to take care of paperwork, do research, or make calls. Some exciting activity may also take place in your local neighborhood.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus may be on themes like money or security today as the moon moves through Virgo. Virgo is a very detail-oriented sign, so perhaps this is a good time to rework your budget or organize your most precious belongings.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! This is a wonderful time to focus on self care and connect with your feelings. Make your needs known and ask for the help you need: You’re always helping others, so be as open to receiving as you are to giving.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo encourages you to focus on relaxation today. Catch up on some quality time alone: This is a tall order for Libra, as your zodiac sign is one of the most popular! But making time to rest and catch up with yourself is crucial.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon is in Virgo today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. This is a wonderful time to connect with friends, meet new people, and enjoy the hobbies that you love!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on your career today. You may be thinking about long-term plans, perhaps wondering what sort of legacy you will leave behind! Sagittariuses have big dreams, and you may be getting closer to accomplishing them!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and education. This is an exciting time to learn and experience new things. Exciting options may be presented.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in Virgo, a discerning earth sign that does away with whatever is unnecessary. You might be doing some weeding in your life right now, Aquarius, getting rid of what no longer serves you.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, Pisces, inspiring a lovely atmosphere for connecting with people. You may learn a lot about someone else’s perspective at this time.