Daily Horoscope: June 24, 2025

Jupiter cazimi lights up the skies today, a rare and magnetic alignment where Jupiter sits in the heart of the Sun. This moment sharpens purpose, expands vision, and energizes anything rooted in truth. Stargazers, what you choose to nourish today has the potential to grow far beyond the present moment. It is not about urgency or noise—it is about alignment. Let what feels steady and alive lead the way. The universe isn’t pushing. It’s inviting.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars links with Haumea and Jupiter today, Aries, giving your energy a rare blend of instinct and purpose. You’re not charging forward just to move—you’re aiming. Still, with a near square to Uranus, the terrain may shift underfoot. Don’t panic. You’re built for recalibration. Stick to what matters, adjust where needed, and let the rest shake itself out.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in your sign nears a sextile with Mercury today, Taurus, making it easier to express what you need, especially when it comes to comfort, connection, or setting boundaries. You don’t have to explain everything, but clarity helps. Say what you mean without dressing it up. The right people won’t need the extra packaging.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a near sextile with Venus today, Gemini, giving your thoughts a smoother flow and your voice a little more charm. But tension from Chiron and Eris lingers beneath the surface, making it hard to know what’s worth saying. You’re reading the room too well. Speak plainly. You don’t need cleverness, you need honesty that lands clean.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Gemini forms a trine with Makemake today, Cancer, drawing your attention to how you connect with the people and places that shape you. Small actions speak clearly right now—support, follow-through, presence. There’s strength in showing up with purpose, especially when others aren’t sure how. You don’t need a spotlight to make an impact. Just stay rooted in what matters.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun aligns with Jupiter today, Leo, expanding your sense of purpose and magnifying whatever you set your focus on. There is real momentum here, especially with a sextile to Mars keeping your energy steady and effective. A trine to Haumea sharpens your instinct, but a near square to Makemake asks you to stay mindful of how your choices ripple outward. Lead with confidence, not assumption.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury opens a subtle circuit with Uranus today, Virgo, and something that once felt out of reach starts to make sense. It may not arrive in the form you expected, but it lands. Chiron and Eris stir old tension beneath the surface, making clarity feel just out of reach. Let the idea settle before shaping it. The friction has something to teach.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Taurus nears a sextile with Mercury today, helping you translate what you feel into something worth saying, Libra. Conversations carry weight now, not because they are dramatic but because they are honest. You do not need to overexplain to be understood. Let simplicity do the work. What matters will land without being polished.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde still forms a sextile with Neptune today, Scorpio, and moves toward a trine with Uranus. This blend of influence stirs both intuition and transformation, giving you access to deeper insight without forcing confrontation. Pay attention to what feels slightly different or newly possible. Change does not need to be dramatic to be real. Let the shift speak for itself.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter sits with the Sun today, Sagittarius, putting your drive and your identity in the same seat. A sextile to Neptune and a near trine to Uranus expand your reach, but only if you know what you are aiming for. This energy wants movement, but it needs direction. Let inspiration in, but do not lose yourself chasing the next big thing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s square with Jupiter today may test your limits, Capricorn, especially if you have been stretching yourself too thin in the name of progress. Growth is important, but not at the cost of stability. A near sextile with Pluto retrograde invites quiet transformation. You don’t need to start over; just refine what is already in motion. Let that be enough.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your mind is moving like a storm front today, Aquarius—sharp, strange, and somehow focused. With Uranus brushing against Mercury and Saturn, there’s an unusual alignment between what you want to rebel against and what you’re finally ready to build. The near trine with Pluto retrograde suggests something deeper is surfacing, not loudly, but with intention. This is the kind of day that rewires you in small, irreversible ways. Let it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s tension between expansion and containment today, Pisces, and you’re right in the middle of it. Neptune stays close to Saturn, pulling you to dream responsibly—yes, that’s a thing. A square with Jupiter might tempt you to overdo it, overthink it, or overfeel it. But Uranus offers a breath of air where you need it most. Let the unexpected shake loose what you’ve outgrown.

