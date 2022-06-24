Daily Horoscope: June 25, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 9:02 AM, which can find us reflecting on our limitations and setting boundaries. Creativity flows as the moon mingles with the planet of fantasy, Neptune, in sensitive water sign Pisces at 10:05 AM. The moon makes a harmonious connection with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 3:02 PM, inspiring transformation. The moon enters Gemini at 7:13 PM, encouraging curiosity and communication.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could bode especially well for your career or your life in the public eye! The moon enters Gemini, activating the communication sector of your chart.

Taurus

The moon in your sign, Taurus, connects with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which may bring you some exciting, potentially life changing opportunities! The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the financial sector of your chart.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which might bring an emotional breakthrough. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Cancer

Powerful transformation could be taking place in your partnerships as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Leo

The moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having an important conversation about expectations and commitments in your partnerships. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Gemini.

Virgo

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire an especially passionate atmosphere! It’s an exciting time in your love life and creative pursuits. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation.

Libra

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bring a creative solution to a tricky problem. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, perhaps finding you embarking on a new adventure.

Scorpio

The moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep, profound conversation with a partner. The moon enters Gemini, and you’re focused on taking care of your bills.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you feeling especially productive! You might be transforming your routine in some significant way. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your relationships.

Capricorn

You could be making important decisions about how you invest your time, energy, and heart as the moon in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius. The moon enters Gemini, finding you reorganizing your schedule.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you setting important boundaries at home. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Pisces

The moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, bringing a deep and inspiring conversation. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Gemini.