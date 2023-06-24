Daily Horoscope: June 25, 2023

A free-spirited, experimental energy flows as the moon in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 1:53 AM. The moon squares off with Mercury in Gemini at 1:25 PM, kicking up communication—but watch out for laziness or emotional sensitivity as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 2:20 PM.

The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:24 PM, helping us make big changes. Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:36 PM, which might slow down or confuse communications. Be honest about your feelings, don’t let your imagination run away from you, and don’t jump to conclusions. The moon enters Libra at 6:57 PM, helping us take a balanced approach to things.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling unfocused or simply lazy. Give yourself a break today, Aries. Mute your notifications. The moon enters Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, finding you learning more about a partner’s perspective.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which might find you feeling disappointed if your friends aren’t contributing to your shared communities the way you’d like. You might be seeking support and enthusiasm. The moon enters Libra later on, which can find you feeling energized to tackle your to-do list and get reorganized.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, in your zodiac sign, Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling confused about your direction in life or what you want to do in your career. If you’re not getting the feedback or applause you’ve wanted, you might feel especially disappointed. However, this may be an important moment to pause and connect with your emotions. Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters Libra!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Conversations might feel like they’re going in circles, or you may feel like you’re traveling toward a destination that’s unreachable, as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Focus on rest today, dear Cancer, instead of trying to force things to happen. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get cozy at home.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might feel confused about which friendships to invest in as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. You might have an unclear discussion about money. The moon enters Libra later on, which can help clear up communications!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you having roundabout discussions about your partnerships, career, and future. You might feel frustrated that certain plans aren’t set in stone, but it could be a good time to slow down and consider whether your initial plan is the one you want to stick with. The moon enters Libra later on, activating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you dealing with scheduling mix-ups! Communications might move slowly. The moon enters your sign later on, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may feel confusing, conflicting feelings today as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Don’t pressure yourself to make decisions; now is the time to feel your feelings and give them space. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might feel nostalgic and emotional as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. A lazy mood is in the air, too, so slow down and rest. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to reflect on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Communication delays and scheduling difficulties might pop up as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. A lazy mood may be in the air, so give yourself a break. That said, a Capricorn can’t resist thinking about how they’ll achieve success for long! The moon enters Libra, which can find you reflecting on your career and long-term goals.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you reflecting on confusing emotions. You might feel unsure about what you want, or even what makes you happy! It can be hard, but try not to overthink things. Explore your feelings and don’t jump to conclusions about how things will turn out. Stay open-minded. The moon enters Libra, which can bring new opportunities your way!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces: This may find you feeling especially sentimental. Do your best not to over-romanticize the past, and find ways to stay grounded in the present. The moon enters Libra later on, which can find you settling a debt or cutting ties with the past.