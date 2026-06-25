Daily Horoscope: June 25, 2026

Today has a different texture than yesterday — less electric, more layered. Things are arriving on their own schedule: a feeling you can’t quite source, a situation that’s been slowly rearranging itself, a conversation that’s been sitting in your drafts longer than it should. The instinct might be to get ahead of all of it at once, but that’s not really what today is built for. Slow down, stargazer. Jupiter conjuncting Mercury means the right words, said with real intention, will actually reach people today — and Saturn trining Venus is making patience in love and money pay off in ways you can probably already feel. Presence is the move. Bring yours.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re usually better at doing than explaining — the instinct fires and you’re already three moves in before anyone else has processed what happened. Mars sextiling Mercury today gives you something you don’t always have, Aries: the words to go with the move. Use that. Whatever you’ve been acting on without being able to articulate — today you can actually make the case for it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You have a tendency to romanticize what’s uncertain and take for granted what’s actually solid. Venus trining Saturn exact today is pointing right at the stable, dependable thing in your life — the one you’ve been overlooking because it doesn’t have the same charge as the unknown. That thing deserves your attention, Taurus. What’s boring on the surface is sometimes exactly what you actually need.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter conjuncting Mercury is basically your brain on its best day — more range, more connections, more ideas arriving faster than you can clock them. The risk isn’t that you won’t think of something good, Gemini. It’s that you’ll think of seventeen good things and execute zero of them. Pick one idea today and actually follow it somewhere. The rest will still be there tomorrow.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been holding something against someone longer than you’d admit — not actively, just keeping it filed away where you can access it when you need it. The Moon in Scorpio today pulls that file back out, Cancer. Not to punish anyone. Just because something unresolved is asking for a real decision. You can keep it or release it. You just can’t keep doing both.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re putting out the usual signal, and it’s not landing the way it normally does — the room is reading differently, the response is off, and you can’t locate why. Sun squaring Neptune exact today scrambles the frequency between what you’re projecting and what people are actually receiving, Leo. Stop broadcasting harder. Pull back, recalibrate, and try again tomorrow when the signal is cleaner.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve made three lists and reorganized them twice and still haven’t actually started. Jupiter conjuncting Mercury is expanding the scope of everything today, Virgo, and your response to an expanding to-do list is to plan more carefully, which is just another way to not begin. Pick the one thing that actually matters most right now and do that. The rest can wait an hour.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Not everything that ends is something you broke. Some things just run their course, and today one of them is asking you to acknowledge that. Venus trining Saturn is good for closing things out with integrity, Libra — a clean ending is still an ending you can feel good about. Stop trying to keep something alive that’s already told you it’s done.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re honest about almost everything except what you actually want. Not what you’ll settle for, not what seems reasonable — what you actually want. Pluto opposing Jupiter has been pushing on that gap all month, Scorpio, and today it’s hard to pretend it isn’t there. What you’ve decided is acceptable to want and what you actually want are two different lists. Look at both.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re already thinking about the next thing, aren’t you? The current thing isn’t even finished, and you’re mapping the exit. Pluto opposing Jupiter has been asking you to stay in one place long enough to actually see something through, Sagittarius, and today that ask gets harder to dodge. The next horizon will still be there. Finish what you started first

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You take a long time to trust things — people, situations, your own good fortune — because you’ve seen how fast solid-looking things can fall apart. That caution has served you. But Venus trining Saturn exact today is one of those alignments that actually makes good on what it promises, Capricorn. The thing you’ve been slowly deciding to believe in? It’s holding. Let yourself believe it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re attached to your own ideas in a way you’d never admit — you’ve just rebranded it as having principles. Uranus, still conjuncting Mars today, is generating an energy that disrupts even your disruptions, Aquarius. A position you’ve held confidently is meeting a challenge that actually has a point. The most interesting thing you can do right now is let it change your mind.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition is one of your best assets and also occasionally the thing that lets you down — specifically when it’s not intuition at all, but a story you want to be true badly enough that it feels like a read. Neptune, squaring the Sun exact today, is peak projection territory, Pisces. Make sure you’re seeing the situation clearly, not writing it.

Pisces monthly horoscope