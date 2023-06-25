Daily Horoscope: June 26, 2023

Justice and fairness are highlighted themes as the moon in Libra squares off with the sun in Cancer at 3:50 AM, but people might be quite impatient and impulsive as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:23 AM. Watch out for short tempers! Some unexpected passion could arise, too. Mercury enters Cancer at 8:24 PM, encouraging sympathy and understanding in our communications.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars is in Leo and today it squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you taking a surprising action in your love life! Be careful not to spend your money impulsively. Think things over before making a rash decision. Mercury enters Cancer, kicking up communications about your living situation, personal life, or family.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you making a sudden and surprising decision about your home or personal life. Mercury enters Cancer, helping communication move along easily.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Shocking news may be shared as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Or perhaps a brilliant innovation will be made! Your ruling planet Mercury enters Cancer, kicking up communication about money.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Drama could pop up in your social life as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury enters your zodiac sign, Cancer, which can find you connecting with your intuition and using your voice in a significant way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making a surprising choice in your career. Mercury enters Cancer, and you’re connecting with your intuition or exploring your psyche in some significant way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A dramatic emotional breakthrough could take place as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury enters Cancer, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. You may be connecting with new groups and communities.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Drama could bubble up in your social life as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A surprising decision about how you want to invest in your future could be made. Communications about your career kick up as Mercury enters Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars, now in Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected changes. Be careful not to make rash decisions. Today’s mood might be very impulsive! Mercury enters Cancer, which may bring news from far away.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Unexpected changes to your plans may take place as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury enters Cancer, kicking up conversations about money, especially regarding relationships or your feelings about wealth or security.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Explosive passion could take place today as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus! Mercury enters your opposite sign Cancer, boosting communication between you and your partners.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making abrupt changes at home or in your personal life. Mercury enters Cancer, inspiring you to rework your schedule and draw up a new to-do list.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news and a change in plans might take place as Mars in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury enters fellow water sign Cancer, which may bring a sweet message or fun invitation your way, Pisces!