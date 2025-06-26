Daily Horoscope: June 26, 2025

The New Moon in Cancer sets the tone today, offering a space to reset, reflect, and move inward with intention. With the Sun still holding close to Jupiter, there’s momentum building beneath the surface—an invitation to plant something that can actually grow. This is fertile ground, stargazers, but it asks for honesty. Under Cancer’s influence, the focus shifts from ambition to alignment. What feels like home? What feels like truth? Begin there.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Virgo links with Uranus today, Aries, sparking fresh angles on old routines. There’s a jolt of momentum where things were feeling slow, but don’t waste it on impulse. Precision is your secret weapon right now. Move with intention, not just speed. The breakthrough comes when you focus the flame instead of letting it flare.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With no major cosmic shifts touching your chart today, Taurus, you get rare permission to simply be. Venus in your sign keeps things steady, sensual, and grounded. This is a good day to lean into what feels nourishing without needing it to be productive. Let comfort be enough. Sometimes, stillness is where things start to realign.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Something clicks into place today, Gemini—just enough to shift your perspective in a way that matters. Mercury’s sextile to Uranus opens the mental window, inviting in a new way of seeing things. But with Chiron and Eris still squaring your ruling planet, old pain or unspoken resentment may cloud the view. Let the insight in, even if it complicates things.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The New Moon in your sign invites a reset, Cancer—one that feels personal and deeply rooted. A near sextile to Mars offers just enough drive to turn reflection into action, while a trine to Haumea strengthens your trust in what feels right. You do not need permission to start fresh. You already know what needs to begin.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re still carrying some of that Jupiter cazimi glow, Leo, but today’s energy asks for more discernment than flair. A sextile with Mars gives you the stamina to follow through, and a trine with Haumea strengthens your instinct. But a square with Neptune can blur motives, especially if you’re chasing approval instead of purpose. Focus on what feels solid, not just what shines.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today’s energy offers something steady to lean on, Virgo. Mercury nears a trine with Saturn, grounding your thoughts in purpose and giving weight to your words. But the ongoing square with Chiron may stir up doubt, especially if you’re measuring progress by perfection. Let structure support you, not restrict you. What you’re building doesn’t have to be flawless—it just has to be true.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With no major planetary pulls today, Libra, you get a chance to settle into something that feels easy, without guilt. Venus in Taurus invites comfort with substance, not distraction. If you’re craving beauty or peace, let yourself have it. You do not need a reason to enjoy the stillness. Sometimes, stability is the breakthrough.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a pull between instinct and vision today, Scorpio. Pluto’s sextile with Neptune enhances your intuitive edge, helping you read between the lines with near-psychic precision. But a near square with Haumea challenges how you channel that awareness, especially in spaces where control and care don’t coexist easily. Stay rooted in what feels honest. Power means more when it’s used with intention.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s momentum building, Sagittarius, and you can feel it. Jupiter’s near-conjunction with the Sun keeps your sense of purpose lit, while sextiles with Mars and a trine to Haumea offer strength and instinct in equal measure. Just watch for Neptune’s square—it can cloud judgment or inflate the dream past its edges. Stay inspired, but stay grounded. Not every spark needs to become a wildfire.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s tension between vision and responsibility today, Capricorn. Squares from the Sun and Jupiter may push you to do more, be more, prove more—but that pressure doesn’t always lead somewhere useful. Near sextiles with Uranus and retrograde Pluto hint at a deeper shift unfolding, one that builds with patience rather than urgency. Let depth take the lead. Substance moves further than noise.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today brings a rare kind of clarity, Aquarius—the kind that doesn’t arrive through logic alone. Uranus forms a near sextile with Mercury and Neptune, creating space for insight that’s both intuitive and sharp. A trine to retrograde Pluto adds depth, especially around what needs to shift internally. You’re seeing something differently now. Let that realization reshape the next step.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You may feel pulled in two directions today, Pisces—one toward expansion, the other toward stillness. A square with Jupiter can inflate expectations or tempt you to say yes before you’ve checked in with yourself. But near sextiles with Uranus and retrograde Pluto offer something steadier beneath the swirl. Pay attention to what feels real, even if it’s subtle. That’s where your direction lives.

