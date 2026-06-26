Daily Horoscope: June 26, 2026

The week has been a lot — a lot of information, a lot of feeling, a lot of things asking for your attention all at once and not waiting their turn. Today, the sky is finally giving something back. Venus trining Saturn exact means the things you’ve tended carefully are paying off, and Jupiter conjuncting Mercury at near-peak means the right conversation, with the right person, at the right moment, is already right there for the taking. Don’t overthink it, stargazer. The fog that made everything harder earlier this week is lifting, and tonight has a different quality to it — looser, warmer, more willing to go somewhere good. Walk into it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re ready to close the laptop, start the weekend, and not look back — and then someone’s going to say something that gets right under your skin at exactly the wrong moment. Moon opposing Mars today has that energy, Aries. Don’t blow up your Friday over it. Let it go, walk out the door, and save that fire for something that actually deserves it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve earned this Friday more than you’re giving yourself credit for. Saturn trining Venus exact today makes enjoyment feel completely uncomplicated — no guilt tax, no earning it first, no waiting for something to go wrong before you finally let yourself relax. Just a good night, Taurus. Take it without overthinking it. You’re allowed to enjoy something without a reason attached.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter conjuncting Mercury hits its exact peak tomorrow, which means tonight you are operating at full charm — the words are coming easy, the room is reading you well, and whatever you’ve been waiting for the right moment to say has found its window. Don’t spend this Friday being witty at people who don’t matter, Gemini. Point it at something that does.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your default Friday is the couch, the comfort food, the familiar — and usually that’s exactly right. But the Moon moving into Sagittarius today is putting something restless in you, Cancer, and the Moon trining Jupiter this afternoon is turning it into actual energy. Go somewhere different tonight. Say yes to the thing you’d normally politely decline. The couch will still be there tomorrow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The fog that’s been sitting on your confidence this week is starting to lift, and you can probably already feel it. The Sun is moving past its square to Neptune, Leo, and tonight you’re going to feel more like yourself than you have in days. Don’t overthink the re-entry. Just go out, take up your usual amount of space, and enjoy your Friday.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone is going to say something complimentary to you today, and your first move will be to explain why they’re wrong, or why it wasn’t that impressive, or how you could have done it better. Jupiter, conjuncting Mercury, is putting you in a good light right now, Virgo. Try just saying thank you. The self-deprecation isn’t modesty — it’s deflection, and people can tell.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You spend most social situations doing invisible labor — reading the room, managing the temperature, making sure everyone’s comfortable before you let yourself be. Tonight, the room is already warm before you even walk in. Venus trining Saturn means people are actually glad you’re there, Libra, without you having to earn it first. Let that register. You don’t have to work this one.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re excellent at identifying when other people are holding onto a story that no longer serves them — you can clock it in about thirty seconds. What’s harder, and Pluto retrograde has been making this impossible to ignore, is doing the same with your own. There’s a narrative you’ve been running about a situation that expired a while ago, Scorpio. Update the file.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Cancer has had you more in your feelings than your usual launch-first-think-later mode, and if you’re being real with yourself, it’s been a little disorienting. But the Moon trining Jupiter today is unlocking something familiar — that easy, magnetic, everyone-wants-to-talk-to-you energy you do so well. Lean into it tonight, Sagittarius. This is your natural habitat. Go find your people.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re not opposed to fun — you just usually need it to serve some secondary purpose. Networking, bonding with the right people, something you can justify later. But Venus trining Saturn exact today is doing something unexpected, Capricorn: making enjoyment feel structurally sound. Go out tonight with no agenda. Let the evening be the point. Your inner Saturn has officially signed off.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You like to think of yourself as someone who thrives on the unexpected — and you do, as long as you’re the one introducing it. Tonight, the Moon opposing Uranus is going to throw something at your plans that you didn’t see coming, Aquarius. The test isn’t whether you can handle a curveball. It’s whether you can enjoy one that wasn’t your idea.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Most people hit a wall around 10 pm and start checking their phones. You’re just warming up. The Moon trining Neptune tonight is your frequency — everything gets softer and more interesting after dark, the conversations go somewhere real, and your instincts are operating at full capacity. Don’t let anyone talk you into going home early, Pisces. The best part of this evening hasn’t happened yet.

Pisces monthly horoscope