Daily Horoscope: June 27, 2022

The moon and Mercury meet in Gemini at 3:22 AM, which can mark a fresh start regarding communication. Action planet Mars in Aries makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 6:29 PM, inspiring solid strategies and promoting patience and determination. The moon mingles with strict Saturn at 9:23 PM and fiery Mars at 9:35 PM, encouraging us to be assertive as we set boundaries. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:38 PM: Catch up on rest, and don’t indulge fears or anxieties.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, kicking up communication, and your ruling planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for team work and achieving your long-term goals.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, which might find you discussing issues regarding money or security. An especially productive atmosphere flows in your career as Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently in your sign, Gemini: A new conversation could be beginning at this time. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere, especially regarding travel or education plans.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, finding you connecting with your inner knowledge in a deep and meaningful way. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could be especially productive for your career!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, inspiring a busy and friendly atmosphere in your social life. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, productivity in your partnerships. Conversations about the future can be approached in a confident and straightforward manner.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Gemini, which bodes especially well for your career. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring productivity and determination! Helpful information may arrive; solid adjustments could also take place.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in fellow air sign Gemini, which may bring you information from abroad or find you learning about an inspiring idea. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging a productive atmosphere in your partnerships that’s fantastic for strategizing.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, which can find you and your partners having conversations about money. The mood is especially productive as your ruling planet Mars, now in Aries, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you take care of business at home and in your personal life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, which can bring a fresh start to communication in your partnerships. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you making solid plans in your love life and your creative pursuits.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, which can help you get reorganized. Mars in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which may bode well for building wealth and security.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon meets Mercury in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity! Mars in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, bringing an especially effective energy for conversations about plans and commitments.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mars in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for clearing up confusion and focusing on wealth. The moon in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, putting you in an especially nostalgic, sensitive mood. Find ways to stay present!