Daily Horoscope: June 27, 2023

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with Venus in Leo at 6:56 AM, inspiring creativity and a sweet, affectionate atmosphere. People could be in the mood to show off, and folks are generous with their applause! The moon also connects with action planet Mars in Leo at 2:26 PM, inspiring courage and willpower!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for June!

Aries glyph

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with Venus and with your ruling planet Mars, both in fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a fun, energizing mood in your relationships! This can be an exciting time to meet someone new or enjoy time with an established partner.

Taurus glyphs

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with your ruling planet Venus and also Mars, both in Leo, inspiring a productive, creative, and generally easygoing atmosphere. Plans run smoothly.

Gemini glyph

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Lost of fun could take place today as the moon in fellow air sign Libra mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo! An exciting message may be shared. A flirtatious energy flows!

Cancer glyph

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Productive discussions about themes like security, money, or comfort take place as your astrological ruler, the moon, now in Libra, connects with Venus and Mars in Leo.

Leo glyph

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra aligns with Venus and Mars in your zodiac sign, Leo, inspiring a productive, easygoing energy around communication. This could be a great time to discuss your hopes and feelings.

Virgo glyph

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An unexpected gift could be shared as the moon in sweet Libra aligns with Venus and Mars in generous fire sign Leo. A hidden talent of yours may emerge! Creativity flows.

Libra glyph

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Libra, and it mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life! This could be an exciting time to make new friends or reconnect with people you enjoy spending time with.

Scorpio glyph

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo, inspiring a surge of creativity! This can also be an exciting moment in your career. Work you have created may garner unexpected attention or applause.

Sagittarius glyph

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo, inspiring a fun, sunny atmosphere in your social life. The intellectual connection you share with your friends and partners may be reawakened!

Capricorn glyph

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo, which could find you receiving support for your work. People may be especially interested in investing in you at this time, dear Capricorn!

Aquarius glyphs

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Libra mingles with Venus and Mars in Leo, inspiring a sweet and energizing atmosphere in your relationships. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can experience a reinvigoration.

Pisces glyph

Pisces:  February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Awkward situations can be smoothed over today as the moon in the zodiac sign of harmony, Libra, connects with Venus and Mars in Leo. A productive and creative energy flows!

