Daily Horoscope: June 28, 2018

The full moon in Capricorn arrives at 12:53 AM, offering profound insight into our emotional needs. The Moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 3:13 PM, creating a vibe of generosity and open-mindedness, and with whimsical Neptune at 9:07 PM, boosting our intuitive abilities.



All Times EST.

Today’s full moon in Capricorn is major for your relationships, Cancer—an issue that’s been brewing finally reaches a climax. The Moon connects with Jupiter this afternoon, bringing a dash of luck your way, as well as some fun!

The full moon in Capricorn finds you in a busy mood today, Leo, and a situation that’s been building at your day job comes to a head. You have lots of work, but don’t over-book yourself.

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings excitement to the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and a climax is reached around these themes: A crush may call or a creative project you’ve been working on might finally be completed. An easy, empathetic vibe flows in your relationships tonight.

The full moon in Capricorn brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing concerning your home and family. Make time to energetically cleanse your space and reflect on themes concerning security and privacy.

Today’s full moon in Capricorn brings serious conversations your way, Scorpio. You’re not afraid of confrontation, but today I want you to remember that some other people are. The Moon connects with dreamy Neptune tonight, creating a kind and gentle energy.

The full moon in Capricorn brings a climax to a situation concerning your finances, or on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth. The Moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter this afternoon, bringing unexpected luck your way.

Today’s full moon in your sign is major for your relationships. Cancer season has found you very focused on your partners, but now it’s time to check in with yourself emotionally. What do you need?

This full moon in Capricorn is very tiring for you, Aquarius, so make sure you get enough rest. Your dreams are also very busy right now, so take notes and jot them down in your dream journal! This is a powerful time to develop your intuition.

A climax is taking place in your love life and social life, Pisces! The energy is intense, but you’re learning a lot about the people you surround yourself with right now. Today, the Moon connects with both your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, sending you good vibes.

The full moon in hard-working earth sign Capricorn illuminates the career and reputation sector of your chart, finding you making exciting moves and finishing important projects. Ask for help if you need it today—you don’t need to do everything alone, even though you’re so independent.

The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn is bringing intense conversations your way, but you’re so ready to get some things off your chest—and you’ll appreciate the new insights you gain today!

This full moon in Capricorn is teaching you a lot about your intimate relationships, and you’re also letting go of baggage you don’t need to hold on to anymore. Productive and creative energy flows today, Gemini.