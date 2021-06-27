Daily Horoscope: June 28, 2021

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces at 1:51 PM, boosting our imaginations and intuitions. The moon meets lucky planet Jupiter at 5:33 PM, inspiring optimism and generosity.

Aries

Slow down and rest, Aries! The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to take time off and escape to a dreamworld. Your intuition gets a big boost as the moon meets Jupiter.

Taurus

It’s an exciting day in your social life as the moon enters Pisces! It’s a fantastic time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies and passions. The moon meets Jupiter, encouraging you to make a wish.

Gemini

You’re focused on your career today as the moon enters Pisces. A big reward or special recognition may come your way as the moon meets expansive Jupiter.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to plan your next journey. You’re eager to get out of your everyday routine and find adventure! Philosophical conversations take place as the moon meets Jupiter.

Leo

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to release the past. The moon meets Jupiter, which may bring financial luck your way, especially when it comes to settling debts or sharing resources.

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a powerful time to connect with your partners and have deep conversations about emotions, dreams, and fantasies as the moon meets philosophical Jupiter.

Libra

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals. Is it time to rearrange your schedule or kick an old habit? Luck flows as the moon meets Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring a dreamy and romantic atmosphere! The moon meets lucky Jupiter, bringing fun your way. A celebratory energy flows!

Sagittarius

You’re feeling nostalgic as the moon enters Pisces. Emotions swell as the moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter: It’s a powerful time to lean into your spiritual practice and connect with your closest friends and family.

Capricorn

The moon enters water sign Pisces today, boosting your intuition and illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Deep, philosophical conversations take place as the moon meets Jupiter.

Aquarius

The moon enters abundant Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. The moon meets lucky Jupiter, bringing opportunity your way.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! The world is on your emotional wavelength. The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, helping you connect deeply with your emotions, and inspiring an energy of abundance.

