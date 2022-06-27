Daily Horoscope: June 28, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces today at 3:55 AM, which can find us feeling especially day-dreamy! A whimsical, otherworldly energy flows… The moon enters nurturing, sensitive water sign Cancer at 7:53 AM. The sun in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 8:59 PM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere, and the moon squares off with Jupiter at 10:44 PM, bringing big emotions to the surface. A new cycle could begin thanks to the new moon in Cancer at 10:52 PM. Venus in Gemini mingles with Jupiter at 11:52 PM, inspiring generosity, fun, and affection!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A new cycle could begin in your home and family life thanks to today’s new moon in Cancer! You may be moving, redecorating, or reconnecting with your past.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

This can be a busy time for communication! New conversations could be starting as the new moon in Cancer takes place today. The sun in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, and Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter, inspiring optimism—just be careful of exaggeration or over-indulgence.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces today, which can mark an important turning point in your career, especially regarding creative pursuits. The new moon in Cancer could bring new financial opportunities, gifts, or security your way.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You can be focused on your spiritual or creative life in an intense way as Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces. A new moon in your sign, Cancer, takes place today, which could find you reconnecting with your emotions on a profound level. You may be in the mood for a makeover or taking a new approach to you relationships.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, which could find boundaries feeling a bit blurry today. The new moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down, catch up on rest, meditate, journal, and take a break from your everyday routine!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

A particularly romantic or whimsical energy flows in your relationships as Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces. The new moon in Cancer can mark the start of a new cycle in your social life.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Scheduling complications may pop up today as Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, but creative inspiration can surge. A new cycle could begin in your career as well, thanks to the new moon in Cancer!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Romance and creativity intensify as Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, and today’s new moon in fellow water sign Cancer can mark the beginning of an exciting new adventure! You may be traveling someplace new or discovering a topic of interest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, which can find you feeling especially nostalgic. The sun in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries, which could bring a deeply passionate and creative atmosphere. The new moon in Cancer finds you settling a debt or releasing the past. Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring open-heartedness.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, which can find you inspired to write poetry. Your imagination could be especially creative today; don’t indulge your worries. The new moon in Cancer could bring a fresh start to your relationships!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Be mindful of your spending habits as Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces. Today’s new moon in Cancer can find you starting a new routine or project. You may be embracing a new approach to wellness.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Neptune starts its retrograde in your sign today, Pisces, finding you feeling especially creatively inspired! Be mindful of your spending habits as the sun in Cancer squares off with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, in Aries. A fresh start can begin in your love life or a creative project with today’s new moon in Cancer. Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a warm, open-hearted atmosphere.