Daily Horoscope: June 29, 2022

The moon in intuitive water sign Cancer connects with genius Uranus in down-to-earth Taurus at 7:48 PM, inspiring brilliant creative breakthroughs! It’s an exciting time for experimentation… The sun and moon may both be in cautious Cancer, but new beginnings are in the air, and we could be ready to take a risk at this time.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Unexpected help can arrive as the moon in caring Cancer mingles with wildcard Uranus in solid Taurus. A novel approach to money or security could be explored.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and as the moon mingles with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, you may have some surprising things to share, or you might feel especially interested in experimental ideas.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you particularly focused on themes like money and security. The moon mingles with genius Uranus in Taurus today and an exciting discovery may be made while you sit in quiet meditation!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Make time to connect with your emotions and to focus on self care.The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with surprising people.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Leo. A creative breakthrough may arrive unexpectedly as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on your social life today, dear Virgo. The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, and you may be connecting with surprising people and sharing novel ideas.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on your career today. Unexpected help could arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. Surprising changes may take place!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer can find you exploring exciting new opportunities today. You could connect with someone unusual or exciting as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you getting your bills organized. You may be trying a novel approach to organizing yourself and your work as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection and communication! Surprising ideas and creative breakthroughs can take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to reorganize your workspace and schedule, and you might also be rearranging things at home as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! An exciting conversation may take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.