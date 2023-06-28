Daily Horoscope: June 29, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo at 5:32 PM, and themes like loyalty, emotional depth and availability, and passion are on our minds. We want something that feels real, and are averse to anything that feels forced. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 8:22 PM, which might put people in an impulsive mood. Surprising feelings bubble to the surface!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you having intense discussions about the depths of your love and devotion, or your creativity and willpower. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you might be feeling impulsive with spending. Ask yourself if any financial risks are truly worthwhile!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you having deep discussions about trust, loyalty, and desire. The moon opposes Uranus in your sign, Taurus, and you’re connecting with someone surprising.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A powerful conversation takes place as the moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo. Strange and brilliant ideas may arise as you daydream as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, which could find you reflecting on complicated feelings regarding intimacy and self worth. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you may be connecting with a surprising group of people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in your sign, Leo, finding you eager to get cozy at home. You might find yourself realizing how much you value certain trustworthy, loyal people. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you’re making a surprising decision about the direction you want to take your life.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Deep discussions can take place as the moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, and surprising news or unexpected invitations may arrive as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Venus in Leo, which may find you realizing something important about your friendships. Watch your spending as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, squares off with Venus in Leo, which could find you reflecting on your long-term goals, and themes like popularity and success. If you have a complicated relationship with the spotlight, you may be working on that at this time. Chance meetings take place as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo. You might feel the urge to leap into an adventure as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, but going slow and getting rest are better ways to work with today’s energy.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, which could bring drama to your social life, but the events may find you learning something important about your values. Surprising feelings pop up as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An important shift in your relationships takes place as the moon in transformative Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo. The moon opposes your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making surprising changes at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you having an important realization about how—and with whom—you truly want to spend your time. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, stirring a surprising discussion.