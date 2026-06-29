Daily Horoscope: June 29, 2026

There’s a lot happening tonight, and you probably already feel the pull of it — something in the air that makes the ordinary feel completely insufficient. The Full Moon is exact this evening, stargazer, and it’s arriving alongside Mercury going retrograde, which means emotions are running high while communication is running unreliable. Say less than you think you need to. Feel more than you think you should. Saturn, squaring the Sun today, is asking everyone to back up their intentions with something real, not just good timing. Jupiter moves into Leo tomorrow, and the whole energy shifts. Tonight is the hinge — whatever you’ve been holding, this is the moment it moves.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Six texts you haven’t answered, four ideas you’ve been sitting on, two conversations you keep meaning to have — Mars in Gemini has you spread thin across all of it. But Jupiter sextiling Mars today is handing you a real opening, Aries. It doesn’t work if you split it six ways. Pick the one thing that actually matters right now and throw everything at it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You had a whole plan for tonight, and it did not include feelings. But the Full Moon has other ideas, and you, of all people, know that ignoring something doesn’t make it go away — it just makes it louder when it finally catches you. Whatever’s been sitting beneath the surface, Taurus, it’s coming up tonight. You’re more equipped to handle it than you think.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury going retrograde today is not a general inconvenience — it’s personal. Your whole thing is words, and the planet behind them just slammed into reverse, Gemini. Whatever you’ve been gearing up to say, this is the moment to slow down and make sure you actually mean it, because once it’s out there, walking it back is going to be a lot harder than usual.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Tonight’s Full Moon is yours in every way that counts — your ruling body at its most powerful, pulling everything you’ve been managing right up to the surface. Moon in Capricorn means you’re going to feel the urge to keep it together anyway, Cancer. You don’t have to. Whatever you’ve been holding with both hands all week, you’re allowed to just put it down tonight.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re used to deciding when attention lands on you and exactly how to use it. Today doesn’t really give you that choice. Saturn squaring the Sun kicks in now — scrutiny that doesn’t care how charming you are under pressure, Leo, just whether you can actually deliver. The Full Moon tonight agrees. Stop managing the impression and start backing it up.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You run on precision — the right words, the airtight plan, the thing you’ve thought through six times before anyone else thought through it once. Mercury going retrograde today is a direct hit on that operating system, Virgo. Information coming in will be messier than usual, decisions murkier. This isn’t the week to finalize anything. Let it stay in draft a little longer.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re good at keeping a lot of people close without necessarily knowing which ones actually matter to you. The Full Moon tonight has a way of making that distinction impossible to ignore, Libra — it burns off the casual and leaves you with what’s real. That might sting a little. It’s also exactly what you needed. Notice who you reach for when things get heavy.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You track power dynamics better than almost anyone — who has it, who’s pretending to, who’s been giving it away. What Pluto retrograde keeps returning to is where you’ve been doing that without admitting it. The Full Moon tonight makes it harder to sidestep, Scorpio. Someone has more influence over your peace than you’ve been willing to acknowledge. That’s the one to look at.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s been in Cancer long enough that your expansion has been happening somewhere you can’t exactly show anyone — internally, in ways that don’t make a great story yet. That chapter closes today, Sagittarius. Jupiter moves into Leo tomorrow, and things turn outward in a way that’ll feel much more like home. Tonight is the last night of the interior work. Make peace with it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The fear of failure has been baked into your operating system so long you’ve stopped noticing the cost. Saturn squaring the Sun kicks in today, and every decision is going to feel heavier than it should — stakes inflated, margin for error gone. Here’s what you need to hear, Capricorn: the work is good. You don’t have to earn that verdict from scratch every day.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re very good at observing your own life — analyzing it, narrating it, holding it at arm’s length where it’s easier to see. The Full Moon tonight isn’t interested in your commentary on what’s happening, Aquarius. It wants you in it. Uranus sextiling Jupiter is throwing a real insight your way tonight, but you’ll have to actually feel something to catch it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve spent a good chunk of today tuned into other people — their problems, their moods, their needs, all running through you like a signal you didn’t ask for. The Full Moon tonight is yours, Pisces. Not for processing someone else’s feelings. Not for being the one everyone leans on. Just for you. Do something tonight that has nothing to do with anyone else.

Pisces monthly horoscope