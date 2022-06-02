Daily Horoscope: June 3, 2022

Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus at 4:00 AM, which can find us feeling less forgetful and annoyed, and more focused and present! Mercury retrograde is famous for misunderstandings and hold-ups, but things start to move forward now. The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:05 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and we’re in a chatty mood as the moon mingles with Mercury in Taurus at 6:44 AM. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 11:15 AM, which could stir up intense emotions, and we’re connecting with our heart’s desires as the moon enters Leo at 2:38 PM. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 11:09 PM, inspiring optimism and generosity.

All times ET.

Aries

Mercury retrograde in Taurus ends, which can find confusion—especially concerning money—finally clearing up! Fun is in store as the moon enters fellow fire sign Leo. This is an exciting time for romance and creativity!

Taurus

Mercury retrograde ends in your sign today, Taurus, which can find you feeling more focused as miscommunications and delays begin to clear up. Your attention turns to home and family life as the moon enters Leo.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus today! Miscommunications and delays finally begin to clear up. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, which could make it a busy day for connection.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde in Taurus ends today, which can find you moving forward with new goals, and perhaps running into less people from the past! The moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to finances.

Leo

Discussions about your career can begin to move forward as Mercury retrograde ends in Taurus. The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus today, which can finally help communications (especially concerning travel, school, or even publishing) run more smoothly. Delays and miscommunications clear up. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to take a break.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus today, which can find you straightening out communications concerning money and partnership. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to connect with friends!

Scorpio

Conversations can begin moving forward, especially in your relationships, as Mercury retrograde in Taurus comes to an end. The moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to your career.

Sagittarius

Mercury retrograde in Taurus comes to an end, which can find you feeling much more organized. Communication delays and misunderstandings, and problems with your schedule, begin to straighten out. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere!

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you coming out of a creative slump or clearing up miscommunications in your love life! The moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with partners.

Aquarius

Mercury retrograde in Taurus ends today, which may find you getting organized at home. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, bringing your attention to relationships.

Pisces

Miscommunications and delays can finally clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus today! The moon enters Leo, too, helping you get organized. You’re feeling more productive and focused at this time.