Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2021

The moon in Pisces meets dreamy Neptune at 8:15 AM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 1:40 PM, finding us exploring our deepest emotions. We may be in a sensitive mood! But we’re feeling fearless as the moon enters courageous fire sign Aries at 9:21 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The first part of the day finds the moon in Pisces, helping you connect with your inner voice. Later on the moon enters your sign, Aries, finding the world on your emotional wavelength, and encouraging you to take time to nourish yourself!

Taurus

You’re in an amicable mood, eager to connect with friends and enjoy your hobbies as the moon moves through Pisces, but the moon enters Aries later on, encouraging you to catch up on quality me-time and get some rest!

Gemini

You’re focused on your career as the moon moves through Pisces, but your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Aries, finding you in the mood to network and connect with people who share your hobbies.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces for the first part of the day, finding you in a philosophical mod, but your attention turns to your career and future as the moon enters bold fire sign Aries.

Leo

The moon in Pisces encourages you to release the past. Change is in the air as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring adventure and bringing opportunity your way!

Virgo

The moon in Pisces encourages you to get a better understanding of your partner’s point of view, and the moon enters Aries later, encouraging you to reflect on how you two share money and resources.

Libra

You’re busy getting organized as the moon moves through Pisces. Your attention turns to partnership as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries: It’s an exciting time to meet new people or connect deeply with your partners!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces for the first part of the day, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! You’re feeling creatively inspired. The moon enters Aries later on, helping you get organized.

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces finds you in a nostalgic mood today, but you’re ready to party as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries! A playful and flirtatious energy flows!

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces guides you through powerful conversations today, Capricorn. Your attention turns to home and family as the moon enters Aries later on.

Aquarius

Your focus is on money during the first part of the day as the moon moves through abundant Pisces. The moon enters Aries later on, sparking communication.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign during the first part of the day, boosting your imagination! The moon enters Aries later on, bringing your focus to finances and inspiring you to reflect on what abundance and security mean to you.

