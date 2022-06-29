Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2022

The moon in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces at 11:28 AM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. But watch out for arguments and impatience as the moon squares off with fiery Mars in Aries at 2:17 PM. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 4:14 PM, which could stir up intense emotions: Make time to sit with how you feel and don’t ignore what comes up for you. The moon enters courageous, big-hearted fire sign Leo at 8:40 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, Aries, finding you impatient to address an issue at home or in your personal life. A fun, flirtatious energy flows as the moon enters fellow fire sign Leo.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

An intense conversation may take place as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo later on, bringing your focus to your home and family.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

A power struggle may come to a head as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo later on, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, possibly bringing news your way or finding you eager to express yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Intense emotions could arise in your relationships today as the moon in your sign, Cancer, opposes Pluto in Capricorn. An important shift can take place, if you’re able to let go of the past. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest today, although you may feel a touch impatient as the moon squares off with Mars in Aries, plus the moon’s opposition with Pluto in Capricorn could find you wondering if you have to set better boundaries at work or around your schedule. The moon enters your sign later on, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! The moon enters Leo later on, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you setting better boundaries between your home and personal life and your work and public life. The moon enters Leo later on, bringing your focus to your social life!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which could bring a climax to an intense conversation. The moon enters Leo later on, bringing your attention to your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with Mars in Aries, which can inspire a hugely passionate—and perhaps impulsive—atmosphere. The moon enters Leo, which could bring you exciting opportunities! News from faraway may arrive…

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in your opposite sign Cancer opposes Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn, bringing a climax to a power struggle. Consider bringing in a third party to help mediate things. The moon enters Leo later on, shifting your focus to finances.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to kick an old habit. The moon enters Leo later on, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, inspiring creativity, romance, and a generally whimsical atmosphere! The moon enters Leo later on, encouraging you to get reorganized at work.