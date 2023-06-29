Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2023

We might feel impulsive as the moon in Scorpio squares off with Mars in Leo at 12:05 AM, but Mercury in cautious Cancer aligns with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces at 2:24 AM, promoting maturity and patience! The moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 6:58 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and powerful discussions take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:20 AM.

The moon enters Sagittarius at 10:59 AM, encouraging optimism and adventure, but we might feel quite wistful and sensitive as Neptune retrograde begins at 5:07 PM. The moon squares off with Saturn at 11:08 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, facilitating a supportive atmosphere for discussing your emotions. The moon enters Sagittarius, which can find you embarking on a new adventure! Just don’t tire yourself out; prioritize rest as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for teamwork and communication. The moon enters Sagittarius, which might find you settling a debt. You may feel nostalgic for old friends as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for discussions about money, your career, and your projects. The moon enters Sagittarius, supporting connection and the honest exchange of ideas. You can feel especially nostalgic as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in your sign, Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you having productive discussions with your lovers or creative collaborators. The moon enters Sagittarius, which can find you eager to reorganize your workspace, though you might ditch your duties for a wild adventure as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A supportive atmosphere flows around discussing feelings and expectations as Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and new inspiration can be found as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for communication in your relationships, especially about things that can be hard or frustrating to discuss, like fears or responsibilities. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your home and family life, and your partners are in a sentimental, sensitive mood as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for discussing your career or projects, and the moon enters Sagittarius, which bodes well for communication. Keep your schedule flexible as dreamy Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Cancer mingles with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a wonderful atmosphere for discussing future plans and commitments. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to finances. Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces, inspiring a sweet and romantic atmosphere. You may feel pulled to revisit a creative project.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a grounded, supportive atmosphere for discussing hopes and concerns. The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self care. You might feel especially nostalgic as Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for discussing commitments and future plans with partners. Slow down and rest as the moon enters Sagittarius. Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces, encouraging sweet, sentimental communications.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for discussing finances or projects you’re working on. The moon enters Sagittarius, revving up the energy in your social life. Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces, which may find you discovering a special talent.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you having a productive discussion with a crush, lover, or creative collaborator. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Sagittarius. Your ruling planet Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, which can find you feeling more sensitive and in touch with your inner voice and imagination.