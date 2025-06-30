Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2025

The Waxing Crescent Moon meets Mars in Virgo today, charging the atmosphere with urgency and intent. It’s the kind of celestial pairing that nudges restlessness into action—but not always in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Sun squares off with Makemake, stirring questions around collective care, personal duty, and where those two clash. Stargazers, today’s skies ask for precision without pressure. Don’t confuse momentum with meaning; just because something can be fixed doesn’t mean it should be. This is a day for filtering impulses, not following all of them. Steady your steps, and let instinct lead, just not without checking the map.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon nears Mars in Virgo, charging your energy with emotional momentum. A sextile to Jupiter expands your focus—this isn’t just about action, it’s about intention. Aries, momentum builds quickly when instincts align with a clear direction. Stay present enough to notice what’s unfolding. Something small today could turn out to be much bigger than expected.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With no major alignments pushing or pulling today, your usual steady rhythm holds more power than it seems, Taurus. This is a day for grounding—sensory comfort, familiar spaces, and small luxuries offer real nourishment. Let the stillness speak. Sometimes, progress looks like staying rooted long enough to hear what your body and environment have been trying to say all along.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gemini, today’s Pluto opposition stirs the mental muck—old fixations, deep doubts, unspoken truths—but Neptune and Saturn offer support from the sidelines. Your thoughts may spiral, but they’re not directionless. Let the softer insights lead. You don’t need to untangle everything in real time. Some realizations work better when they’re allowed to simmer.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Waxing Crescent Moon’s close proximity to Mars stirs emotional grit today, making it easier to act on what usually stays hidden. For Cancer, this could bring a surge of motivation where there was once hesitation. A sextile with Jupiter adds some lift, encouraging you to move forward with more belief in your instincts, even if no one else quite gets it yet.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s sextile to the Moon and Mars powers up Leo energy with drive and emotional punch. You’re magnetic right now—people are paying attention. But with a square to Makemake, not everything aligns with the greater good. Think twice before pulling focus. You’re not just the main character today—you’re also being watched for what you do with the spotlight.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, faces off with retrograde Pluto today, Virgo, exposing pressure points in your usual methods. A trine to Neptune softens the blow, while a near trine to Saturn reminds you that discipline doesn’t have to mean rigidity. You don’t have to solve it all at once—just keep refining. Even chaos holds patterns, and you’re built to spot them.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Today’s astro-weather doesn’t bring major plot twists, Libra, which might actually be the gift. With Venus holding steady in Taurus and the sky relatively chill, there’s room to focus on your own version of balance, without negotiating every emotional crosscurrent. Steady your thoughts, indulge the senses, and reconnect with what feels easy. Not everything has to be earned to be deserved.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mercury’s opposition to your retrograde ruler stirs the urge to say the unsaid, Scorpio—but timing matters. You’re reading between lines others haven’t written yet. Let the Neptune sextile soften the edges of your intensity. Not every conversation is a power play, and not every thought needs to be shared. What stays hidden might be more powerful than what’s revealed.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A sextile between Jupiter, Mars, and the Moon lends the day a kind of push-forward energy, Sagittarius, like cosmic kindling to your naturally blazing fire. But with a square to Neptune also in play, not every instinct is golden. Let the inspiration flow, but double-check the map before you follow it into the fog.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ideas are ripening beneath the surface, Capricorn, thanks to a near sextile with Uranus and a trine with Mercury. You’re not just building something—you’re refining it with foresight. But before locking anything into place, leave room for the unexpected. A little elasticity in the plan now might save you the headache of unraveling it later.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A near sextile with Saturn and a trine to Pluto retrograde pull your focus inward, Aquarius. The need to restructure something internal—your habits, your ambitions, your convictions—keeps surfacing. This isn’t about rebellion for rebellion’s sake. It’s about choosing what actually aligns with who you’ve become. Let change move through you, not just around you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A trine between Mercury and your ruling planet, Neptune, opens a poetic line of thought today, Pisces. But a square to Jupiter challenges how much of that dream world can live in reality. Sextiles to Uranus and Pluto retrograde stir an itch to evolve, but slowly. Stay imaginative, but grounded. There’s insight in the tension—if you don’t try to skip past it.

Pisces monthly horoscope