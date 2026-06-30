Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2026

Something about this morning feels like it’s testing your patience before you’ve even had coffee. Moon squaring Saturn until early afternoon has a way of making small obstacles feel personal, stargazer, so take it as a sign to slow down rather than push harder. The real headline today is Jupiter officially moving into Leo, a transit that’s been building for weeks and finally arrives, opening up room for confidence, expansion, and a little more swagger across the board. Mercury is still retrograde, and Pluto hasn’t budged either, so don’t expect total ease today either. But once the afternoon pressure finally clears, what’s left to work with is actually pretty good.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You want to move, and the sky’s response this morning is basically “not yet.” Moon squaring Saturn until early afternoon puts a real damper on your speed, Aries, and Mercury retrograde means the thing you want to fire off could go over differently than you intend. This isn’t permission to sit still forever. It’s a request to wait until you see the whole board.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

All you want this morning is to stay in bed and let the world wait. Moon squaring Saturn until early afternoon won’t allow that, Taurus — something on your plate needs handling regardless of how you feel. The good news: you’re built for exactly this grind. Push through the part of the day that wants nothing from you but effort, and things get easier.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde isn’t new information anymore — it’s just your actual day now. Plans need confirming twice, texts arrive out of order, and that conversation from days ago is somehow back on the table. Your instinct is to talk your way through the static, Gemini, but that makes things worse. Some things don’t need an explanation. They just need time to settle on their own.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Whatever surfaced during last night’s Full Moon, this morning’s Moon squaring Saturn will make it feel a lot more serious than it is. That combination has a habit of turning a passing feeling into a verdict, Cancer. Give it until early afternoon before you decide anything’s permanent. Most of what felt enormous at midnight gets a lot smaller once the day actually starts moving.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Jupiter moves into your sign today, and that’s luck on a scale that doesn’t show up twice a decade. Don’t get too comfortable, Leo — Saturn squaring the Sun this week means whatever expands has to hold up under pressure. This isn’t Jupiter handing you something for nothing. It’s Jupiter handing you room, with Saturn making sure you use it on something real, not flash.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon squaring Saturn this morning is going to amplify your inner critic, and paired with Mercury still retrograde, it’s going to sound like evidence. Every decision you made last week is up for review, Virgo. Here’s the correction: doubt creeping in right now isn’t proof you got something wrong. It’s just doubt wearing the costume of logic, on a morning built for overthinking.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Moon squaring Saturn this morning is putting pressure on something you’ve been hoping would just resolve itself. It won’t, Libra, not without you actually saying what you mean. The longer you keep things smooth on the surface, the more you’re paying for it underneath. By early afternoon, the aspect eases, but the conversation you’re avoiding doesn’t get easier just because you waited.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You want to go straight to the bottom of whatever’s bothering you this morning, no detours. Moon squaring Saturn until early afternoon is asking the opposite of you, Scorpio — sit with it, observe it, don’t act yet. That’s not your favorite move, but it’s the right one. Whatever you’re tempted to confront head-on can wait until the pressure eases and you see it clearly.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter is officially in Leo now, and you can feel the difference immediately — like a door that’s been stuck for months finally swinging open. All that growth you were doing internally is ready to become something other people actually see, Sagittarius. Don’t downplay it out of habit. You’ve earned the right to take up more room than you’ve been taking. Act like it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Moon squaring Saturn this morning is bringing something up that doesn’t fit neatly into your schedule, and your first instinct is going to be to shove it down until you’ve got time for it later. Don’t, Capricorn. Whatever you’re feeling right now isn’t a task waiting on your to-do list. It just needs a minute before early afternoon, when the pressure naturally eases.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve never met a rule you didn’t immediately want to test the limits of, but Moon squaring Saturn this morning isn’t the moment for that particular hobby, Aquarius. Some structure today actually works in your favor, even though every instinct says otherwise. Follow the boring plan until early afternoon. You can go back to rewriting the rules once the pressure eases off.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’d rather feel your way through today than actually plan it out, but Moon squaring Saturn this morning has other ideas. Something on your plate requires an actual decision, a real commitment, a time you show up by — not a vibe you’ll get to eventually, Pisces. It’s uncomfortable, sure. Pick one concrete thing and actually follow through before the pressure eases this afternoon.

Pisces monthly horoscope