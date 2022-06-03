Daily Horoscope: June 4, 2022

The moon in Leo makes a helpful connection with Mars in Aries at 6:15 AM, inspiring courage and confidence, and we could be especially eager to spoil ourselves and our loved ones as the moon squares off with Venus in Taurus at 6:47 AM. Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius at 5:47 PM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries. We may be rethinking the structures we have in place in our lives: Do they need updating or reorganizing? The moon mingles with the sun in Gemini at 7:23 PM, inspiring creativity, and some surprises might pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 11:47 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo connects with your ruling planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, inspiring passion, romance, and creativity! Saturn begins its retrograde in Aquarius, finding you reflecting on boundaries in your social life.

Taurus

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, finding you especially eager to indulge in pleasure! Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius and you’re rethinking your approach to your career or your life in public.

Gemini

Saturn retrograde begins in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you reworking travel or education plans. The moon mingles with the sun in your sign, Gemini, inspiring an easygoing and creative atmosphere.

Cancer

The moon in Leo can find you focused on finances today, and as Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius, you could be especially eager to reorganize your approach to managing money.

Leo

Saturn retrograde begins in your opposite sign Aquarius, finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) reconsidering your shared responsibilities. The moon, currently in your sign, mingles with your astrological ruler, the sun, in Gemini, boding well for your social life.

Virgo

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest today, but with Saturn retrograde beginning in Aquarius, you may find yourself wanting to adjust “one last thing” at work before you unwind! You could feel inspired to reorganize your workspace or your schedule: Take time to consider what needs to be adjusted.

Libra

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Taurus, finding you having intense realizations about what’s important to you. Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius, and you’re rethinking your standards and expectations, especially in your love life or creative pursuits!

Scorpio

The moon in Leo makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Aries, which can make for an especially productive atmosphere at work. Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius, finding you reorganizing things at home or setting new boundaries.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you exploring new opportunities. Saturn begins its retrograde in Aquarius, and you could be reviewing paperwork or commitments, as well as reflecting on what it means to be a responsible communicator.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo can find you sorting out financial issues today, and with your ruling planet Saturn beginning its retrograde in Aquarius, you could be seriously reconsidering what security means to you and how you budget your wealth.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection and understanding. Your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde in your sign, Aquarius, finding you reflecting on themes like responsibility and duty.

Pisces

The moon in Leo can find you eager to get get organized, but Saturn begins its retrograde in Aquarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Finding a healthy balance between productivity, relaxation, and daydreaming is key.