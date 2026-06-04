Daily Horoscope: June 4, 2026

The Moon is cutting through Aquarius today with a full entourage—conjunct Pluto retrograde, trining Uranus, sextiling Neptune—and the combined energy is pointed directly at transformation. Not the comfortable kind, stargazer, but the kind that asks you to be honest about what you’ve been avoiding. Mercury in Cancer is making every conversation feel more loaded than usual, which means the people around you are carrying more than they’re letting on. So are you. Pay attention to what’s coming up beneath the surface today and give it the space it’s been asking for.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something has been recalibrating in you lately, and you’re only just starting to trust it. The drive that used to send you headfirst into everything is still there, Aries—it’s just gotten more selective. That’s not a weakness, that’s an upgrade. Not every battle deserves your best energy. Choosing which ones do is the smartest thing you’ve done in a while.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been giving a lot lately—time, energy, emotional bandwidth—and you’ve been doing it so naturally that nobody around you has stopped to ask if you’re okay. Including you. Taurus, Venus in Cancer has your nurturing instincts running the whole show right now. That’s beautiful until it isn’t. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and yours is getting there. Refill it today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve said the right thing to the right person at the right time your whole life, so when the words aren’t coming as easily as usual, it throws you completely. Mercury in Cancer is making communication feel heavier and more loaded than you’re used to. Gemini, not every silence needs to be filled. Sometimes the most interesting thing you can do is wait and see what someone else says first.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something is ending and something else is beginning simultaneously, which is a lot to hold. Your ruling Moon moves into Aquarius today, conjunct Pluto retrograde while trining Uranus and sextiling Neptune—transformation on a scale you don’t experience often. Cancer, you don’t have to have it figured out yet. Just stay open. What’s coming in is worth what’s going out.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been sitting on an idea that could actually go somewhere and talking yourself out of it on a rotating basis. The Sun in Gemini, trining Makemake, is a bright green light for putting your voice behind something that matters to you, Leo. Not posturing around a cause—actually championing one. People listen when you speak. Today is a good day to finally say it out loud.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain is one of your greatest assets, and you know it—which makes it extra disorienting when Mercury in Cancer starts routing everything through your feelings instead. Virgo, the emotional data you’ve been dismissing as irrelevant is actually pretty useful right now. Your gut has been trying to tell you something your spreadsheet can’t capture. It might be time to listen to it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so careful about how you come across lately that you’re censoring yourself before you even open your mouth. Venus in Cancer is making everything feel more personal and more loaded, Libra, and that’s got you playing it safe in situations that actually call for honesty. The people who matter can handle the unfiltered version of you. Let them see it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon, conjunct Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, is pulling something up from the bottom today, and you can feel it even if you can’t name it yet. That’s not a warning, Scorpio—that’s information. You process things at a level most people don’t have access to, and right now that’s actually an advantage. Whatever is surfacing, let it. You’ve handled worse and come out stronger.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have a habit of turning every personal problem into a philosophical inquiry, which is impressive and also a great way to avoid actually dealing with it. Jupiter in Cancer is bringing things back down to earth—your earth, specifically. Sagittarius, the answer you’ve been searching for at altitude has been sitting at ground level the whole time. Come down and get it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You set a goal a while back, and somewhere along the way, it stopped feeling like yours. Maybe someone else’s expectations got layered on top, maybe the goalposts moved, maybe you just changed. Saturn in Aries keeps pushing regardless. Capricorn, before you go any further, ask yourself if you’re still running toward something you actually want.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re wired to disrupt and think three steps ahead of everyone in the room—but the Moon trining Uranus conjunct Ceres today is pulling focus back to what actually needs tending. Aquarius, the breakthrough you’ve been circling doesn’t live out in the abstract. It lives in the specific, the local, the close. Stop scanning the horizon and look at what’s right in front of you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition is dialed up high today, and the temptation to follow every feeling down a rabbit hole is real. The Moon sextiling Neptune is a beautiful alignment—creative, receptive, open—but Pisces, not every vision needs acting on immediately. Catch the good ones, write them down, let the rest float past. You’ll know the difference between inspiration and distraction by tonight.

Pisces monthly horoscope