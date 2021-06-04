Daily Horoscope: June 5, 2021

The moon in fire sign Aries connects with communication planet Mercury at 11:56 AM, encouraging us to talk about our feelings, but Mercury clashes with foggy Neptune at 3:05 PM, which may mean laziness or misunderstanding. Remember that wanting something to be true won’t make it so! Lies are told, and lies are exposed. Most importantly: Don’t lie to yourself.

Mars opposes power planet Pluto at 3:45 PM and arguments reach a critical climax. Endings take place. People are walking away and not turning back. The moon clashes with Pluto at 6:37 PM, stirring up deep emotions. We’re tasked to find healthy ways to manage anger as the moon clashes with Mars at 6:47 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a hard day for communication as Mercury retrograde (famous for delays and misunderstandings) clashes with the planet of delusion, Neptune. Mars also opposes Pluto, making for an angry energy as you try to balance your personal and public lives. The moon in your sign encourages you to nourish yourself during this turbulent day!

Taurus

Mercury retrograde clashes with hazy Neptune, making for unclear communications—perhaps even some lies! Mars and Pluto oppose each other today, finding people very short-tempered. Fights about beliefs may take place. The moon in Aries encourages you to catch up on rest.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, clashes with Neptune, making it a confusing day for communication, especially regarding your life in public. Mars opposes Pluto, creating an intense atmosphere. Watch out for arguments about money. The moon in Aries encourages you to reach out to your friends.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde squares off with Neptune, making it a frustrating day for communication. It’s an especially intense time in your partnerships as Mars opposes Pluto, as a breakup—or breakthrough—may take place. The moon in Aries encourages you to think about your future plans and your reputation.

Leo

Mercury retrograde clashes with Neptune, so you may experience some confusion in your social life. Mars opposes Pluto, which could find you walking out on a project or plan. Tempers are short, so watch out for fights. The moon in fellow fire sign Aries encourages you to look at the big picture.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury (currently retrograde) clashes with Neptune, making it a confusing day for connecting with partners. Mars opposes Pluto and the mood is passionate—which could be exciting for your love life and creative projects, but might also mean big arguments take place. The moon in Aries encourages you to consciously release the past.

Libra

Mercury retrograde clashes with hazy Neptune, making it a difficult day to solidify plans. Mars opposes Pluto, bringing a culmination to an argument that’s been brewing. The moon in Aries encourages you to reach out to your partners for support.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde clashes with Neptune, reminding you that running from the truth will only get you further from happiness. Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, oppose each other and the other shoe drops. The moon in Aries encourages you to look at your daily routine: How can you make a schedule that’s more supportive of your needs?

Sagittarius

Mercury retrograde clashes with Neptune, making it a confusing time for communication in your partnerships. Mars opposes Pluto and fights about money may arise. The moon in fellow fire sign Aries encourages you to carve out time to relax and enjoy yourself during this turbulent day.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde clashes with Neptune, making it a confusing day for communication. Watch out for laziness and lies. Mars opposes Pluto and some dramatic endings may take place, especially in your relationships. The moon in Aries encourages you to get cozy at home during this rocky day.

Aquarius

Confusing conversations—or even some lies—may take place as Mercury retrograde squares off with Neptune. Mars opposes Pluto, and tempers are short. As difficult as today’s energy might be, it’s a powerful time to kick a habit. The moon in Aries encourages you to trust yourself, even when you feel like you can’t trust others.

Pisces

Mercury retrograde clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, creating a confusing atmosphere around communication. People are feeling fragile and tempers are very short as Mars opposes Pluto, plus drama might pop up in your social life. The moon in Aries encourages you to reflect on what you need in order to feel secure.

