Daily Horoscope: June 5, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 5:03 PM which can find us reflecting on setbacks and challenges. Patience and responsibility are highlighted themes at this time. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus at 7:12 PM, kicking up communication.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in fun fire sign Leo typically finds you in the mood to party, but as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius today, you’re reflecting deeply on themes like boundaries and commitments. The moon also squares off with Mercury in Taurus, which could find you having conversations about money.

Taurus

The moon in Leo can find you focused on home and family life, and as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius, you’re reflecting on your work-life balance and the boundaries you need to set in order to keep that balance. You might be ready to get something off your chest as the moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus.

Gemini

Important conversations can take place as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. Communication blocks that require patience may arise! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, encouraging you to talk or journal about your feelings.

Cancer

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you navigating obstacles concerning money or other resources. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, kicking up conversation, and finding you networking and sharing ideas.

Leo

An important commitment or decision can be made today as the moon in your sign, Leo, opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon also squares off with Mercury in Taurus, which may find you having discussions about career or your legacy.

Virgo

Tackling your to-do list could be a source of frustration today as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. But perhaps it’s time you take a break, dear Virgo. Stepping away from your work desk can help you be more productive in the long run. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, finding you learning about a new perspective.

Libra

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you setting important boundaries in your relationships. The moon also squares off with communication planet Mercury in Taurus, and you’re making big decisions about what’s important to you.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you in a contemplative mood. You may be feeling nostalgic while also dreaming of the future. Find ways to stay present, little scorpion.. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, perhaps sparking communication with a partner.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius today, which can find you navigating communication blocks. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, and you might be reorganizing your schedule.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, finding you reflecting on wealth, your budget, and your boundaries around money. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, perhaps bringing a conversation about what’s truly important to you.

Aquarius

The moon in your opposite sign Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, finding you having serious conversations about partnership. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, and you could be discussing issues concerning home or family.

Pisces

The moon in Leo opposes the planet of responsibility, Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, finding you reflecting on your boundaries: You love being able to help others, but sometimes, you have to say no. The moon squares off with Mercury in Taurus, and you may be getting something off your chest.