Daily Horoscope: June 5, 2025

As the Moon crosses into Libra, it forms a potent conjunction with Makemake retrograde. Consider this celestial combination a wake-up call, stargazer. Makemake’s domain involves activism, advocacy, and connection with one’s environment. When retrograde, this dwarf planet shifts our focus toward the parts of ourselves that could stand to benefit or reassess the way we relate to these pursuits and aspects of life. Meanwhile, the waxing gibbous Moon encourages us to take stock of our progress on our life path. Then, determine if we need to make changes. It’s time to start rethinking the way you stand up for yourself, support your beliefs through your actions, and connect to your fellow human.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The sextile between Mars and Jupiter offers a cosmic boost of energy and good fortune. Your ruling planet’s placement in Leo has been upping your social battery, making you the life of the party and the person to whom others want to connect. Meanwhile, Jupiter’s Gemini placement helps us stay flexible and adaptable. The cosmos points toward positive shifts in platonic relationships.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter signals prosperity in romance or finances. Your ruling planet’s placement in Aries has been amping up your motivation to act on these matters. And with its positive relationship to prosperous Jupiter, it looks like all your hard work is about to pay off. Make sure you enjoy it, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s sextile with Mars helps improve your confidence and ability to assert yourself in conversations and other matters that are important to you. Mercury’s placement in your celestial domain only heightens these communicative skills. If there were ever a time to speak your mind, it would be right now, Gemini. This might be your only chance to do so.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a potent conjunction with Makemake retrograde in Libra, shifting emotional focus toward aspects of advocacy and activism. There is a lot of pain and suffering in the world, Cancer. As a bleeding heart, it can be tempting to try to address all of it at once. But this just isn’t sustainable. Narrow your focus.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars and Mercury’s ongoing sextile under your domain and Gemini makes it easier to adapt to social situations, whether or not you believe in what’s happening. This type of flexibility can be useful in some cases, Leo. But be wary of doing it too often. Don’t let your desire to be liked override your need to speak your truth.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Mars increases motivation and energy, helping you navigate tense conversations and communication impasses with more grace and empathy. This will be especially helpful in the light of Mercury’s coinciding sextile with the conjunction of Eris and Chiron. Acting out of love will always be better than spite, no matter how tempting the latter might be.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the waxing gibbous Moon form a powerful conjunction in your celestial domain. This lunar phase can be more conflict-prone than others simply because of what it calls us to do. Take a look at your surroundings: the people, the jobs, the hobbies. Are these things supporting your dreams and values or taking away from them?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and Jupiter continue their fortuitous trine under your celestial domain and Cancer, creating a highly intuitive, water-dominant forecast. Haumea’s influence over our ability (or willingness) to listen to our instincts serves as an interesting complement to prosperous Jupiter. Now more than ever, the cosmos pushes you to go with your gut. You know the way forward, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, holds steady in its positive sextile with Venus. This cosmic alignment is promising, signaling good fortune in love, money, or self-esteem. When these intimate parts of our lives are going well, it can make other problems seem superfluous and secondary. Ride this wave while it’s here, Sagittarius. You deserve to enjoy it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Jupiter continues to throw a figurative wrench in your plans. As frustrating as this might be, you can’t give up pushing forward now. You’ve come this far, Capricorn. Honor the work you’ve already done by not letting these present obstacles deter you. Focus on what these experiences are trying to show you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, maintains its tense square with Mars under Taurus and Leo, respectively. This cosmic alignment points to potential disagreements among friends. With your ruling planet in stubborn Taurus, keeping an eye on your ego will be paramount. Conflict is always a two-way street, but the stars urge you not to underestimate your part in the trouble.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Jupiter maintain a challenging square, hinting at romanticization or willful ignorance that is actively standing in the way of your success. There is a fine line between not paying enough attention and paying so much attention that you begin to fabricate the truth into what you want to see. The stars are calling you to find a happy medium.

