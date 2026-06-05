Daily Horoscope: June 5, 2026

The end of the week has a little bit of everything in it—friction, flow, and a few moments that catch you off guard in the best way. The Sun in Gemini is trining the Moon in Aquarius today, stargazer, which gives the day an underlying sense that things are moving in the right direction even when it doesn’t feel that way on the surface. The Moon is also squaring Mars, so patience is going to be a virtue whether you’re in the mood for it or not. Take the wins where you find them and don’t manufacture drama where there isn’t any. The weekend is right there.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Someone or something is going to get under your skin today, and your first instinct is going to be to go straight at it. The Moon, squaring Mars, is basically pouring accelerant on your already short fuse, Aries. Here’s the thing, though—the reaction they’re going to get from you matters more than the provocation. Take a breath before you make it a whole thing.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been holding out for perfect conditions before you make your next move, which is very on-brand and also getting a little ridiculous. Venus in Cancer has you wanting everything to feel safe and warm before you commit, Taurus, but that’s not how any of this works. Good enough conditions plus actual effort beats ideal conditions you’re still waiting on. Start today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re at your best when you’re connecting dots nobody else can see, and today that gift is working overtime. The end of the week has a social charge to it that suits you perfectly, Gemini—but Mercury in Cancer is asking you to go one layer past the witty surface exchange. The conversation that actually means something is available today. Don’t talk your way around it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve got a surprisingly sturdy day ahead, which you might not fully trust at first. The Sun trining your ruling Moon while it sextiles Saturn gives everything a sense of quiet competence—you know what to do, and you actually have the nerve to do it. Cancer, the friction from that Moon-Mars square is just noise. Don’t let it talk you out of what’s already working.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun trining the Moon today is one of those alignments that just feels good—easy, fluid, like everything is moving at the right pace. You’re not always great at accepting a smooth day without looking for the catch, Leo. There isn’t one today. Let the end of the week be exactly what it looks like: a small, well-earned exhale before whatever comes next.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been so focused on getting everything right that you’ve forgotten what it feels like to just say what you mean without running it through twelve filters first. Mercury in Cancer is actually giving you permission to be a little unguarded today, Virgo. The people worth talking to aren’t grading you. Say the thing you’ve been packaging and repackaging all week. Raw is fine.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been in a low-grade standoff with someone, and both of you are waiting for the other person to blink first. Very sophisticated, very exhausting. Venus in Cancer at the end of the week is softening the edges, whether you want it to or not, Libra. Being the one who reaches out first isn’t losing. Sometimes it’s just the smarter move.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been rewriting a conversation in your head for days—different words, different outcomes, different versions of how it could go. Pluto retrograde has you in full forensic mode, Scorpio, and at some point, the analysis has to stop, and the actual conversation has to start. You already know what you want to say. The only thing left is deciding you’re ready to say it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re great at starting things—new plans, new obsessions, new chapters—and considerably less great at finishing them. Jupiter in Cancer is putting a gentle but persistent finger on that right now, Sagittarius. The end of the week is a good time to close something out instead of opening something new. Pick one thing that’s been 80% done forever. Today it gets finished.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

People don’t always tell you when something you did made a difference, which is fine because you don’t do it for the recognition—except you kind of do, a little, and that’s completely human. The Moon sextiling Saturn today is a small but real pat on the back from the universe, Capricorn. You’ve been doing the work. Let yourself feel good about that for five minutes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Self-care is a concept you fully endorse and consistently deprioritize, which is its own kind of irony. Uranus, holding its long-term conjunction with Ceres, has been making the case all week that your body, your space, and your immediate environment actually need tending, Aquarius. The end of the week is a good time to act on that. Not a grand overhaul. Just one small thing done with actual intention.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You absorb other people’s energy so completely that by the end of the week, you’re running on a strange mix of everyone else’s feelings and very few of your own. Neptune in Aries is asking you to separate what’s yours from what you’ve picked up along the way, Pisces. Not everything you’re feeling right now belongs to you. Put some of it down.

Pisces monthly horoscope