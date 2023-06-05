Daily Horoscope: June 6, 2023

The moon in Capricorn makes helpful connections with electric Uranus in Taurus at 1:10 PM and chatty Mercury in Taurus at 5:34 PM, inspiring an experimental and outgoing mood. Astrologers often think of the moon in Capricorn as concerned with tradition, but today, our focus is on change and innovation. Exciting discussions take place!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting, perhaps surprising, discussions about wealth take place today as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus. A hidden talent of yours may be discovered.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Exciting opportunities could arise as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn aligns with Uranus and Mercury, which are both in your sign, Taurus. Surprising news may also come your way!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus and your ruling planet Mercury, both in Taurus. This could find you having a brilliant breakthrough! You may feel relieved of something that’s been weighing on you.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus may be on relationships as the moon moves through Capricorn. The moon aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus, which can find you learning unexpected news and connecting with surprising people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn could find you busy at work today, dear Leo. The moon aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus, which could mean sharing or receiving exciting news, perhaps about your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus and your ruling planet Mercury, both in Taurus: With fellow earth signs Capricorn and Taurus being activated today, you may feel a great sense of ease in the atmosphere. Brilliant opportunities could arrive. A fantastic upgrade can take place.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus, which can find you having a profound emotional breakthrough. You may find yourself letting go of the past in some significant way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Capricorn activates the communication sector of your chart, and the news you receive or share, and the people you connect with, could be unexpected as the moon aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on finances today. Great strides can be made toward accomplishing your work as the moon aligns with Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus. An unexpected solution to a tricky problem could be found.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self care. Exciting news or developments could take place in your love life or creative endeavors as the moon aligns with wildcard Uranus and chatty Mercury, both in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to reconnect with your inner voice. An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Uranus and Mercury, both in Taurus. Big shifts could occur at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Capricorn might find you focused on friendship today, Pisces, and unexpected encounters may take place or surprising news shared as the moon aligns with Uranus and Mercury in Taurus.