Daily Horoscope: June 6, 2025

Venus forms a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde today, calling us to rethink our instincts when it comes to relationships, finances, and the way we speak to and support ourselves. Oppositions like this one are challenging but not impossible, stargazer. So, don’t let the hard work dishearten you. Celestial standoffs help invite balance and moderation. The stars urge you to take stock of your emotional and financial investments. Are there endeavors you could stand to give more to or, conversely, pull away from? Now would be the time to do this sort of internal housekeeping.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron continues under Leo and your celestial domain. This alignment increases motivation to act on your feelings even when—perhaps especially when—doing so forces you to swim against the tide. Consider this a cosmic invitation to shake things up. A little healthy rebellion goes a long way, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet directly opposes Haumea retrograde, calling us to rethink how you approach your financial and emotional investments. Venus’ standoff with instinctual Haumea suggests a need to reacquaint yourself with your inner voice. The stars urge you to start listening to yourself more intently, Taurus. You have far more foresight than you give yourself credit for.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Mercury moves closer to its conjunction with Jupiter, communicative and expansive efforts grow more prosperous. Now would be a great time to get your ducks in a row so that you will be more ready to act in the coming days. What are you trying to say? What are you trying to do? Let these answers guide you forward.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Libra and Aries, respectively. Remember that keen emotional self-awareness is a double-edged sword, Cancer. On the one hand, it helps you rationalize your words and actions in confusing situations. But this kind of internal focus can also blind you to the needs of others.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars and the waxing gibbous Moon form a positive sextile under your celestial domain and Libra. The latter lunar phase tends to be more conflict-prone as it calls us to assess our progress on our life paths and determine whether we need to make any major adjustments. Mars’ involvement in this alignment increases energy and motivation to change if and when it’s necessary.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves closer to a conjunction with Jupiter under Gemini. This alignment promotes mental flexibility, creative problem-solving, and a greater willingness to lean on your greater community. You don’t have to tackle all of these obstacles alone, Virgo. The stars urge you to lean on the people who have been eagerly waiting for you to lean on them.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Haumea retrograde form a direct opposition, shifting our focus on emotional and financial investments. Haumea’s domain over our connection to our inner voice suggests it might be time to rethink how you listen to those instinctual feelings. The stars urge you to stop pushing away that nagging voice in the back of your mind and start listening.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde forms a challenging opposition to Venus. Celestial standoffs like these can be difficult. But they certainly aren’t impossible. Capitalize on this energy by reviewing how you pour your time, energy, and other finite resources into emotional and financial investments. Take time to determine whether the returns are worth what you’re having to give up to pursue these endeavors.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Mercury are slowly inching toward a potent conjunction under Gemini, helping ease communicative pathways and boost us forward in professional and mental endeavors. As we wait for this alignment to lock into place, start making your plans now. What do you hope to accomplish in the next few weeks? The stars urge you to start there, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The lengthy conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Neptune continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Enforcing firm boundaries might be more difficult during this time, especially as Neptune convinces us of problems that aren’t really there while hiding the ones that are. Now might be a good time to lean on your community for an objective opinion, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between Pluto retrograde and Neptune continues under your sign and Aries. This cosmic alignment lays the groundwork for following our dreams, no matter how lofty. If the day-to-day logistics weren’t an issue, what would you hope to accomplish, Aquarius? Allow yourself to shoot for the stars. Why bother limiting yourself if you don’t actually have to?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet maintains its potent conjunction with Saturn on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This combination has the potential to exacerbate one planet’s energy and domain over the other, which could obviously manifest in several ways. The stars urge you to find a comfortable place between closing yourself off from the world and letting it tear you down.

