Daily Horoscope: June 7, 2019

Mercury connects with Uranus at 10:16 AM, bringing unexpected connections and eureka moments! The moon in Leo connects with the sun at 7:47 PM, and we’re feeling right on track with our goals and desires. It’s a lovely day to surprise someone you care about! A fun and unusual energy flows.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing you unexpected intuitive hits—pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams! The moon in Leo connects with the sun, and it’s an exciting day for communication.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing a breakthrough and finding you excited about the future. Exciting conversations take place. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, reminding you that your intuition is one of your best assets.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing you unexpected psychic downloads. The moon is in your sign, Leo, and it connects with your ruling planet, the sun, bringing you helpful social connections.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mercury connects with Uranus and breakthroughs in communication take place. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, encouraging you to trust your intuition.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing you a creative breakthrough. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, finding you in the mood to socialize. It’s an exciting day to share ideas, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected but illuminating conversations to your relationships. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, inspiring you to focus on your career.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mercury connects with Uranus, helping you sort out something that’s been uncomfortable. Genius ideas are easy to tap into right now. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, making it a fun day for connecting!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury connects with Uranus and you and your partners are having exciting conversations and creative breakthroughs. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, helping you smooth something awkward over.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury connects with your ruling planet Uranus, and you’re eager to break out of your routine, Aquarius. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, creating a helpful energy in your relationships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing exciting news your way, Pisces! Creativity and flirtatious energy flows. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, and you’re feeling capable of taking on anything.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury connects with Uranus, inspiring you to try something new, Aries. The moon in Leo connects with the sun, finding you in a flirtatious and social mood!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mercury connects with Uranus, inspiring you to make a change and bringing unexpected news your way! The moon in Leo connects with the sun, and you’re feeling confident that you can take anything on.

