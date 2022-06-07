Daily Horoscope: June 7, 2022

Mercury isn’t retrograde anymore, so it’s time to tie up loose ends. The moon is in fastidious earth sign Virgo, helping us get everything organized. The moon harmonizes with cozy Venus at 12:05 AM and getting what we want comes naturally.

There are, however, some surprises in store as the moon harmonizes with Uranus at 10:26 AM, making spontaneity effortless. The moon also clashes with the sun at 10:48 AM: This is the last quarter moon, the final, eventful push before the full moon. Information is being actively gathered and processed, important conversations are happening. Who’s getting the last word?

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in your chart’s house of work and routine puts you in a productive and wholesome mood. The moon clashes with the sun and you’re putting effort into sticking to your word, or even changing your mind about what you want to commit to. This can look like schedule changes or simply telling someone that the plan has changed, and this is what we’re doing now!

Taurus

You’re in a cozy mood as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, connecting you to sensual pleasures. The moon clashes with the sun, which can find you investing in your desires, relationships, and art practice. Maybe it’s time you buy something that supports your self-expression. You can find a hundred ways to justify this endeavor.

Gemini

The moon is in a very private and cozy sector of your chart, putting you in the mood to rest and hide away. The moon classes with the sun, which has you motivated to make changes to your home and family life. You’re eager to connect with your roots and make your living space more peaceful and suitable for your way of life.

Cancer

You’re in a chatty mood as the moon moves through your chart’s communication sector. This is a time for you to wrap up some emails, and firmly express ideas. The moon clashes with the sun, which helps you gain a deeper understanding of your private thoughts. You can take another swing at concretizing ideas that are abstract or unconscious.

Leo

You’re paying closer attention to your money and resources as the moon in earth sign Virgo clashes with your planetary ruler, the sun. You’re making a change or investment so that you can make your dreams come true.

Virgo

You’re addressing your legacy or vocation as the moon in your sign clashes with the sun. This can find you tackling your dreams. You have the target in mind, so take a swing at it! You’re no stranger to change or minor adjustments, Virgo.

Libra

You’re addressing your spirituality and beliefs as the moon moves through a mysterious sector of your chart. The moon clashes with the sun and you’re possibly changing your mind about some ideas, or learning about your own politics and belief systems based on your intuition and emotional reality.

Scorpio

The moon clashes with the sun, which can find you asking for help with your goals and tasks. Don’t be shy! There are people who would love to help, financially or with their time. Asking for a second opinion can build confidence.

Sagittarius

You’re in the mood to put yourself out there as the moon moves through your chart’s public sector. The moon clashes with the sun, motivating you to focus on collaborations or your public relationships. You’re having some feelings about being seen.

Capricorn

You’re in the mood to think, Capricorn, as the moon in Virgo lights up your chart’s house of beliefs and higher learning. The moon clashes with the sun, which can find you rearranging your plans or your understanding of what is possible.

Aquarius

You’re asking questions about intimacy and relationships as the moon moves through your chart’s house of shared resources. The moon clashes with the sun, which can have you challenging notions of sexuality and entitlement to others’ resources.

Pisces

You’re connecting with others as the moon moves through your chart’s house of relationships. The moon clashes with the sun, compelling you to ask questions about your domestic life and interpersonal commitments. Maybe it’s time to change a dynamic and let someone into your inner world.