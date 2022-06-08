Daily Horoscope: June 8, 2022

The moon in Virgo faces off with Neptune at 2:44 AM, revealing mysterious ideas and inviting strong dreamy messages into sleeping or waking life. As the moon harmonizes with Mercury at 5:55 AM, there are material resolutions to issues that Mercury retrograde shook up. The moon harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 8:08 AM, making it easy to find acceptance, healing, and awareness of things that have been forgotten or pushed under the rug. At 11:22 AM the moon enters air sign Libra and the vibe becomes more social, diplomatic.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

You’re figuring out your routine or job as the moon harmonizes with Mercury, clearing things up and helping you to get into the flow. The moon moves into your chart’s partnership sector, putting you in the mood to connect with others.

Taurus

Conversations with your friends and lovers flow easily as the moon harmonizes with Mercury, the planet of communication. After a social morning, the day becomes more structured as you get into your routine with the moon in Libra.

Gemini

Things feel like they’re in the right place as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Mercury. You’re in a social, flirtatious mood as the moon moves into your chart’s house of pleasure and creativity, connecting you to what you enjoy.

Cancer

Conversations about your ideas and plans flow as the moon harmonizes with Mercury, the planet of communication. The moon enters a private, domestic sector of your chart, bringing your attention to your relationship to home and family.

Leo

You can see material results from your vocation as the moon in your chart’s financial sector harmonizes with Mercury, the planet of skill and trade. Keep your phone charged—the moon in Libra will put you in a chatty mood!

Virgo

You have a hands-on understanding of higher concepts as the moon in your sign harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Mercury. The moon changes signs, connecting you to your finances and other personal resources.

Libra

You’re making peace as the moon generously harmonizes with messenger Mercury, and sharing or giving feels effortless. The moon moves into your sign, making you more aware of your body and immediate surroundings. What’s your body telling you?

Scorpio

There is a feeling of peace and forward momentum with your plans as the moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury, greasing the wheels. The moon moves into a secretive sector of your chart, which clues you into things that usually go overlooked or unnoticed.

Sagittarius

Congratulate yourself for a job well done as the moon harmonizes with Mercury, pushing things along smoothly. The moon enters your chart’s house of objectives and goals, putting you in the mood to dream up future plans and connect with your community.

Capricorn

Peace of mind comes as the moon harmonizes with cerebral Mercury, bringing chill and accepting vibes. The moon moves into your chart’s house of career and public reputation, bringing your attention to how you are received by the collective.

Aquarius

There is an ability to let things change and move on. As the moon harmonizes with Mercury, flexibility and fluctuation are embraced. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, putting you in a curious, studious mood.

Pisces

Conversations with your partners flow as the moon harmonizes with Mercury, the planet of communication. Understanding is reached effortlessly. Themes of intimacy, sharing, and finances are on your radar as the moon moves into a sector of your chart that asks for your trust.