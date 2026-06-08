Daily Horoscope: June 8, 2026

Monday opens with some cooperative energy — the Moon in Pisces is trining both Venus and Jupiter, which means the week has a warmer, more generous start than most. Take it, stargazer, because there’s also some tension in the mix worth knowing about. Mercury squaring Makemake is putting pressure on the gap between what people say they’ll do and what they actually follow through on. Mars in Taurus is still keeping everyone’s drive at a low simmer rather than a full boil, so don’t expect everything to move quickly today. What you can expect is a Monday that rewards showing up ready, being honest about your intentions, and not manufacturing problems where there aren’t any.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been sitting on something, and you know it. Not because you’re being strategic — patience has never been your strong suit — but because the right opening hasn’t shown up yet. Today it might, Aries. The Moon in sextile to Mars gives the day a low-key, productive charge that rewards the people who show up ready. Don’t waste it overthinking.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re very good at creating comfort for yourself and notoriously bad at letting other people add to it. The Moon trining Venus today makes the people around you more giving than usual, which is either going to feel really nice or really suspicious, depending on your mood. Let it be nice, Taurus. Not everything offered with warmth comes with a catch. Just take it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been making a very compelling case for something you haven’t actually committed to yet, and the people listening are starting to notice the gap between the argument and the follow-through. Mercury squaring Makemake today puts that tension right in your face, Gemini. You don’t need a better pitch. You need to decide. The talking part you’ve already nailed. The rest is on you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The stars are basically handing you a good day — the Moon trining both Venus and Jupiter means things feel warmer, easier, and more open than usual. And yet. You’re already scanning for the catch, aren’t you, Cancer? Old habit. Today’s one of those days where the gift is actually just the gift. Let yourself have it without immediately looking for what it’ll cost you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The half Moon has a way of making you stop and take stock, whether you planned to or not. Something about the week so far has you privately reconsidering whether what you’ve been putting out into the world is still the thing you actually want to be known for. That’s a real question, Leo. Sit with it. The answer matters more than the image.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve diagnosed the problem, mapped the solution, and identified three backup plans. The only issue is that none of that is what’s actually being asked of you right now. Mercury, squaring Makemake today, is less interested in your system and more interested in whether you’re willing to show up for something messier and less fixable than you’d prefer, Virgo. Sometimes the most useful thing you can do is just be present.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve already written the whole story. Three scenes in, full emotional arc, alternate ending — and the other person has no idea any of it is happening. The Moon trining Venus today is lovely, Libra, but it’s also feeding that particular imagination of yours. Enjoy the feeling. Just don’t make any major decisions based on a narrative you wrote entirely by yourself.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve already figured out what everyone in the room wants and why. That’s just Monday for you. What Pluto retrograde keeps circling back to, though, is the question you’re a lot less comfortable with: what do you want, and why are you still not saying it? Being unreadable is a strategy, Scorpio, but at some point, it starts working against you more than it protects you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re so used to things being complicated that a day where the energy actually cooperates feels suspicious. The Moon trining Jupiter today is one of the better omens of the month — things move easily, people say yes, stuff falls into place. Let it, Sagittarius. Not everything that comes easily has a hidden cost. Sometimes the universe is just being straightforward with you. Take the win.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A day without a fire to put out should feel like a gift. For you, it mostly feels like you’re forgetting something. There’s no crisis today, Capricorn, no urgent deadline breathing down your neck — and that’s not a trap. It’s an opening. The most productive thing you could do right now is nothing, and the fact that’s hard for you is something you should maybe examine.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a lot of thoughts about what the world needs and considerably fewer about what the person sitting across from you needs right now. Uranus in Gemini has your mind firing in fourteen directions, which is fun until someone close to you realizes they haven’t had your full attention in weeks. Today’s a good day to close some of those tabs, Aquarius. Pick one person. Be there.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve gotten very comfortable narrating your own shortcomings. It’s charming, it’s funny, and it keeps people from asking harder questions — including you. Neptune in Aries has been pushing at something in you that self-deprecation can’t deflect forever, Pisces. At some point, the bit stops being a bit. Today’s a good day to get honest about what you’re actually afraid of. You can handle it.

Pisces monthly horoscope