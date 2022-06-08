Daily Horoscope: June 9, 2022

The moon in Libra faces off with action planet Mars at 8:15 AM, bringing tension between urges and etiquette. There needs to be a compromise, so something new can come from this. The moon harmonizes with the sun at 9:56 PM, and everyone can get behind an idea. Things are making sense!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in your partnerships sector puts you in the mood to connect with others. You’re finding compromises between what you want to do, and how other people feel about it, as the moon faces off with your planetary ruler Mars.

Taurus

The moon in Libra puts you in the mood to get your work done beautifully. The flow of things can be disrupted as the moon faces off with Mars, asking you to reroute your plans. Rationalizing comes easily as the moon harmonizes with the sun.

Gemini

The moon in fellow air sign Libra connects you to life’s pleasures. You’re eager to make your dreams happen as the moon faces off with action planet Mars. You’re seeing things through as the moon harmonizes with the sun in Gemini—everything feels like it’s in its rightful place.

Cancer

The moon in Libra connects you to your roots. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, which could ask you to dig up some ambition and stretch. Private, personal conversations flow as the moon harmonizes with the sun.

Leo

Look out for arguments as the moon faces off with action planet Mars. You’re up for a debate, and able to keep it civilized. The moon harmonizes with the sun, and conversations you’re having are sure to nourish your mind.

Virgo

The moon in Libra connects you to your material desires. You might intuitively spend your money as the moon faces off with impulsive Mars. The moon harmonizes with the sun, making your work or vocation feel rewarding.

Libra

The moon in your sign faces off with action planet Mars, which can ask you to balance your own comfort and the will of others. Stand up for yourself! The moon harmonizes with the sun, and you can gracefully and intelligently express your feelings.

Scorpio

The moon in a secretive and solitary sector of your chart connects you to life’s mysteries. You are called to action as the moon faces off with your planetary ruler, Mars, asking you to create a plan. How do you protect your alone time?

Sagittarius

The moon in Libra connects you with your ideas about the future. There is a call to change or address these future plans as the moon faces off with Mars. Compromises need to be made in order to avoid stretching yourself too thin.

Capricorn

The moon in your chart’s house of career and reputation heightens your awareness of how things look from far away. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, asking you to make some exceptions to the rules due to a feeling of urgency.

Aquarius

The moon in fellow air sign Libra connects you to your modes of self-expression. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, which can amp up your drive to socialize. Try to keep plans flexible so you can be a social butterfly.

Pisces

The financial sectors of your chart are active as the moon faces off with action planet Mars, creating a tension between needs and wants. The moon harmonizes with the sun, bringing solutions to your payments and vocation.