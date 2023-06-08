Daily Horoscope: June 9, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury in Taurus at 12:24 AM, kicking up communication. The moon enters Pisces at 6:14 AM, inspiring our imaginations and creativity. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 3:02 PM, bringing an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere. Mercury in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:14 PM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. People are in an understanding, sympathetic mood as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces at 6:16 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Catch up on quality time alone. Mercury in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you having an inspiring discussion: You may be brainstorming how to make a dream come true.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces. Inspiring discussions take place as Mercury in your sign, Taurus, aligns with Neptune in Pisces. You may connect with exciting groups of people today.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career today as the moon enters Pisces, and creativity flows as your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus aligns with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a fantastic atmosphere for showcasing your talent.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which could find you feeling adventurous and eager to break out of your usual routine. Inspiring discussions take place as Mercury in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces. This could be a great time to network, too.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Pisces today, which could find you focused on financial matters, especially themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with other people. Mercury in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, bringing inspiring discussions about your career and the investments people are excited to make in your work.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and an easygoing, open-hearted energy flows around communication as your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus aligns with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Pisces, inspiring creativity, and some inspired solutions to tricky problems can be inspired as logical Mercury in Taurus connects with imaginative Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Mercury in Taurus finds your partners in a chatty mood, and flirtatious banter and fun interactions flow as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Pisces. Mercury in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you reminiscing about the past, and perhaps revisiting something that used to inspire you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and Mercury in Taurus also connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you having inspiring discussions! Creativity flows and flirtatious messages may be shared.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Pisces, which might find you focused on themes like wealth and security. There may be inspiring discussions about these topics as Mercury in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care. Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, also in Pisces, which may bring an inspiring message!