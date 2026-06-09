Daily Horoscope: June 9, 2026

Tuesday’s sky is loaded. Venus conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer, which is one of the warmer, more generous aspects of the month — expect things to feel a little more possible than usual, and people a little more open than you’re used to. The Moon moves from Pisces into Aries and picks up Neptune and Pluto retrograde along the way, stargazer, which means emotions aren’t just running high today — they’re running fast. Mercury is still squaring Makemake, keeping the pressure on anyone who’s been all talk and no follow-through. It’s a day that rewards people who show up ready to be honest with others, and more uncomfortably, with themselves.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been keeping score, and you know it. Not against anyone who’d admit it’s a competition — just privately tallying wins and losses against people who have no idea they’re playing. Mars in Taurus is slowing your usual pace way down, Aries. The real question isn’t whether you’re ahead. It’s whether the race you’re running is even one you chose.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus conjunct Jupiter today is basically the universe sliding you a blank check and telling you to go wild. The catch? You, Taurus, will absolutely try to spend it all at once. This aspect rewards pleasure, not panic-buying. Let yourself enjoy the feeling without immediately converting it into a plan, a purchase, or a permanent life decision. Sit in it. Just for today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You could talk your way out of a speeding ticket, a situationship, and probably a minor felony, and honestly, that’s impressive. But Mercury squaring Makemake today is specifically targeting the story you’ve been telling about that one thing you keep reframing instead of fixing. The spin is good, Gemini. It’s really good. It’s just not working on the one person who actually matters — you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your read on people today is sharper than usual — the Moon conjuncting Neptune has your instincts dialed all the way up. The part you’re going to resist is what comes next. The Moon moving into Aries isn’t interested in letting you sit with what you know, Cancer. It wants you to act on it. You already have everything you need. Stop waiting for more proof.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re so good at making everything look effortless that people forget to ask if you’re okay. And you prefer it that way — until you don’t. The Sun in Gemini is keeping things surface-level and social, but there’s something underneath all that charm you haven’t said out loud yet, Leo. You’re allowed to need something. That’s not a weakness. It’s just the truth.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve helped everyone in your orbit navigate something hard lately. Your own stuff? Still in a pile. Mercury squaring Makemake today is pointing directly at it, Virgo — the thing you keep deprioritizing because someone else always needs you more. Being useful is your comfort zone, not your whole identity. Your problems deserve the same energy you throw at everyone else’s.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus conjunct Jupiter is one of the more indulgent days of the month, and you’re going to spend a significant portion of it making sure everyone around you is having a good time. That’s very on-brand, Libra, and also exhausting to watch. The abundance today is meant for you, too. Try — actually try — to do one thing today purely because you want to. No audience required.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been sitting with something heavy and telling exactly nobody about it — classic you, and also not sustainable. The Moon sextiling Pluto retrograde today creates an opening where saying the hard thing out loud doesn’t feel like handing someone a weapon. Someone in your life is ready, Scorpio. The question is whether you trust them enough to find out.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ll book a last-minute flight without blinking, but ask you to sit still and let someone love you properly, and suddenly it’s complicated. Venus conjunct Jupiter today is pushing on exactly that, Sagittarius. The biggest thing available to you right now isn’t a new destination or a fresh start. It’s the person already in front of you. Don’t run from it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve worked harder than anyone in the room, and you’d never say that out loud, which is very you and also a little self-defeating. Saturn in Aries is pushing you to advocate for yourself with the same aggression you apply to everything else, Capricorn. Waiting to be noticed is a strategy that has never once worked as well as just saying the thing directly. Try it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have had this idea — you know the one — sitting in the back of your head for longer than you’d like to admit. The Moon sextiling Uranus today is basically a direct current running from your brain to the real world, Aquarius. The conditions are good. The timing is right. The only thing standing between you and actually doing it is the part where you have to start.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition is electric today, and it’s going to feel like a green light on everything. The Moon conjuncting Neptune means your read on people is genuinely sharp right now, Pisces — but the Aries fire underneath it wants you to act before you’ve thought it through. A feeling this strong deserves more than thirty seconds before you blow up your life on it.

Pisces monthly horoscope