Daily Horoscope: March 1, 2022

The moon enters water sign Pisces at 3:53 PM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. Pisces is the last sign on the zodiac wheel, symbolizing transition—but there’s also a new moon in Pisces on the way, marking the beginning of a new cycle. It’s a lovely day to express gratitude, create art, and simply go with the flow!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Take a break from your busy schedule, slow down, and rest as the moon enters Pisces. Get lost in a great book or movie. Indulge in a healthy escape!

Taurus

Your focus might turn to your social life today as the moon enters Pisces. Reflect on what you’re looking for in friendships. You may be encountering a new social circle soon!

Gemini

The moon enters Pisces today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Make time to reflect on your career goals and your legacy.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which could find you eager to plan your next trip or diving deep into a topic of study!

Leo

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you and your partners (in love and business) to address issues regarding money or other shared resources. The moon in Pisces is all about limitlessness, but boundaries are important, too!

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, dear Virgo! It’s a lovely time to connect and learn more about the people you’re partnered with.

Libra

You may feel inspired to get reorganized or tackle your to-do list today as the moon enters Pisces. A new routine or a change to your schedule could be on the way.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to have fun and celebrate life! Creative inspiration abounds. It’s a lovely time for romance!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Pisces today, finding you in a nostalgic mood. The moon in Pisces encourages you to get cozy at home and enjoy the company of your closest loved ones.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces today, activating the communication sector of your chart. News may come your way. Make time to connect with your own inner voice, too!

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. Meditate on abundance today, dear Aquarius.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! Make time to nourish yourself, emotionally and physically: eat your favorite foods, spend time with your best friends. Get in touch with your emotions, and express your needs.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.