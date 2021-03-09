Daily Horoscope: March 10, 2021

The moon in air sign Aquarius meets jovial Jupiter at 12:58 PM, inspiring a generous mood, and creativity flows as the sun meets dreamy Neptune at 7:01 PM. The moon meets logical Mercury at 10:32 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re in a social mood and it’s an exciting time to network as the moon meets lucky Jupiter—but you’re also feeling sleepy as the sun meets hazy Neptune. Make time to rest and to lean into your spiritual practice.

Taurus

The moon in Aquarius has you focused on your career and reputation, and the sun also meets dreamy Neptune today, finding you feeling especially glamorous! It’s a great time to network.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the travel and learning sector of your chart and bringing exciting new opportunities your way. Plus the sun meets dreamy Neptune, finding you embarking on a new creative journey in the public eye.

Cancer

The moon in Aquarius finds you working out issues concerning debts and taxes. Exciting opportunities are also on the way as the sun meets Neptune—it may feel like a dream is coming true!

Leo

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Boundaries can be tricky to navigate, and as the sun meets Neptune, you’re called to notice what feels unclear.

Virgo

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a productive mood today! The sun meets Neptune, activating the relationship sector of your chart and creating a whimsical, romantic mood!

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! It’s a powerful time to reimagine your daily schedule and habits as the sun meets Neptune.

Scorpio

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your home and personal life today, Scorpio. The sun meets dreamy Neptune, making for a whimsical, romantic atmosphere! Creativity flows.

Sagittarius

There’s a chatty mood in the air as the moon moves through Aquarius. The sun meets Neptune, finding you in a nostalgic mood. It’s a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home!

Capricorn

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on financial matters today, and it’s also a powerful time for connection as the sun meets Neptune, creating a sensitive atmosphere around communication.

Aquarius

The world is on your emotional wavelength as the moon moves through your sign, and a hugely abundant, creative energy flows as the sun meets Neptune! It’s a great time to make your dreams a reality.

Pisces

Make time to catch up on rest today as the moon moves through Aquarius. Your intuition, imagination, glamour, and creativity are boosted as the sun meets your ruling planet Neptune today.

