Daily Horoscope: March 11, 2022

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 2:24 AM, encouraging us to take good care of ourselves, emotionally and otherwise. The moon makes a helpful connection with chatty Mercury in Pisces, another water sign that’s in touch with emotion, at 7:00 AM, creating an easy energy for discussing our feelings.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus may turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Cancer today. The moon mingles with Mercury in intuitive water sign Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and connects with messenger planet Mercury in Pisces, which may bring exciting news or an opportunity to connect with a social circle.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer, activating the financial sector of your chart, and connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, creating a productive and creative atmosphere, and boding well for your career!

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, so make time for self love! News from faraway, exciting travel plans, or some deep, inspiring conversations can arrive as the moon connects with Mercury in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You may find yourself letting go of something or having a conversation that brings you some release or a sense of peace as the moon makes a helpful connection with Mercury in Pisces.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and it’s an exciting time to network, share ideas, or connect with a partner as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury in your opposite sign Pisces.

Libra

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the career and reputation sector of your chart. The mood may be especially productive, collaborative, or talkative as the moon mingles with Mercury in Pisces.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to plan your next adventure! Easy energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with messenger planet Mercury in Pisces.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Cancer and connects with messenger planet Mercury in Pisces, which may find you having meaningful conversations about personal topics like home, money, and security.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s an easy day for communication as the moon makes a harmonious connection with messenger planet Mercury in sensitive Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, and the moon mingles with logical Mercury in creative Pisces, helping you get organized and come up with handy solutions to everyday problems.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart, and it’s a fantastic time to make art, have fun, and connect with your crush! The mood is especially chatty as the moon mingles with Mercury, which is in your sign, Pisces. Enjoy!